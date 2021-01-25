Indonesia will take at least a year to achieve ‘collective immunity’ from Covid, Minister says





Pedestrians walk past a mural depicting Indonesia’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta on August 16, 2020. Feature China | Barcroft Media via Getty Images SINGAPORE Indonesia will take at least a year before a sufficient portion of its population becomes immune to Covid-19, the country’s finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told CNBC and stressed the need for the government to continue to spend to support the economy. “We see that the pandemic is not abating, and we have to remain vigilant about it,” Sri Mulyani told CNBC on Monday as part of the coverage of Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum. Indonesia launched its Covid-19 vaccination program earlier this month, after approving the emergency use of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech in China. Sri Mulyani said conservative expert estimates showed Indonesia needed around 15 months to vaccinate around 180 million people in order to achieve “herd immunity.” This happens when a sufficient number of people in a population develop protection against a disease such that it cannot spread easily. We see that the pandemic is not on the decline and we need to remain vigilant about it. Sri Mulyani Indrawati Minister of Finance, Indonesia But President Joko Widodo wants to “speed up” this process to obtain collective immunity within 12 months, which is an “arduous task” given the country’s geographic distribution, Sri Mulyani said. Indonesia is the largest archipelago in the world, with its approximately 250 million inhabitants spread over thousands of islands. Meanwhile, Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told CNBC in a separate interview which is also part of the Davos Agenda coverage that his country could immunize “the majority of the population” by end of 2021. The Philippines is expected to receive its first batch of Covid vaccine next month, Dominguez said. He did not specify the source of these vaccines, but an Associated Press report said the country is expecting a shipment of 50,000 doses of Sinovac to China. Government spending Indonesia and the Philippines have the highest number of cumulative Covid cases in Southeast Asia, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Indonesia has reported over 989,200 cumulative infections and over 27,800 deaths; while the Philippines has recorded more than 513,600 cases and more than 10,200 deaths, according to data from Hopkins. Dominguez said the Philippine government has set aside funds for the country’s immunization program, estimated at around Philippine pesos 82.5 billion ($ 1.7 billion). Likewise, Sri Mulyani said Indonesia will prioritize spending on vaccines, as well as continued support for low-income households and small businesses. She added that the government has targeted a budget deficit of 5.7 percent of gross domestic product this year, lower than last year’s deficit of 6.1 percent of GDP. Indonesia’s finance minister said his country had weathered the economic shock of the pandemic “relatively well” compared to many countries in the region and the G-20 group of economies. The economy is expected to contract to around 2.2% “at its deepest” in 2020, before rebounding to growth of around 5% this year, she added.

