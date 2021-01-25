UP: Paralyzed by the exodus of migrants and zero exports, the hamlet of potters awaits better times | News from Noida





KHURJA: At this time last year, more than a hundred skilled employees were working in the Rana Handicrafts ceramics factory. An exodus during the pandemic and the lockdown later, the plant is now operating at half its workforce. The migrant workers, who have been trained for years, left for Bihar and West Bengal and did not return. The export market is also in decline. The mood is dark in Khurja – a hamlet of potters – whose history in ceramic making dates back 600 years. Khurja is one of the five constituencies of the assembly of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Strategically located about a 30-minute drive from the next Jewar Airport and around 80 km from Noida, the tiny town is important for being the leading supplier of tableware and ceramics for caterers, exporters, hotels and decorators in India. and is one of the micro-industries of Uttar Pradesh. However, the exodus of migrant and skilled workers, coupled with a shortage of exports and a sharp drop in demand for tableware, has hit the industry hard. Imran Khan, of Rana Handicrafts, told TOI: Most of our workers are gone, so we are now operating with whatever we can keep. The export market is in decline. Some companies have moved online, but that does not support wholesale companies like ours which are based on wholesale orders, Officially Khurja has some 494 units and most are just trying to stay afloat. The shops are open on either side of its alleys with shiny and glazed ceramic pots, planters in the shape of birds, animals, Buddha heads, plates, trays stacked in front of the shops a mosaic of oranges, reds, greens and blues. But there are hardly any buyers. Some owners have created their own online store and manage to survive in the virtual marketplaces. We are receiving orders from design houses, we have also started selling our products directly online, said Faiyaz Ahmed of Humna Handicrafts. Khurja pottery has traditionally been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, among others. Salim Qureshi, owner of a boutique that has worked in this industry for 28 years, said: “We have never seen anything like it. We run our stores because we own it and don’t have to pay rent. Otherwise, most of the people here are not even able to pay Rs 5,000 in rent. His brother Nawab Qureshi added, sales have stopped but we are sitting here out of habit. Even as the state government has announced widespread job creation on the ground, micro and small industries, especially crafts in Uttar Pradesh, are being hit hard. It’s time to rediscover and meet the needs of the national consumer, said Kulmani Gupta, president of the Indian Industries Association (IIA-Noida), who has also researched business opportunities for micro-small and medium-sized enterprises in countries Africans such as Kenya, Uganda and recently Sri Lanka since the collapse of export markets. It is unlikely that the situation of exporters will improve before the end of the vaccination process in countries that import our products. Until then, we urge micro and small industries to seek opportunities in India and explore local consumers. Linking to South Asia is also a good option for those who lost business to importers during the lockdown, Gupta added. Demand in India has also suffered due to restrictions on parties and weddings under Covid security protocols, said Yunus Khan of Fancy Emporium. We mainly supply dishes to caterers. For a year now, big parties and weddings have been held back, Khan said. “All we can do now is wait for better times.” Watch UP: Khurja ceramics industry expects revival amid migrant exodus and declining demand





