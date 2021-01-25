Beijings wolf warriors score their own goals

By Peter T Charles

When China came to pick up their kimchi, South Koreans knew they had had enough. In recent weeks, the Chinese state has supported Global Times turned the sights on Korea’s beloved fermented cabbage dish, performing a provocative series of plays claiming that a version of the dish from China in Sichuan province is the authoritative version, and ostensibly reminding Koreans that China was the world leader in the kimchi industry.

This affront, without any dispute, anniversary or announcement, outraged the South Korean public and fueled accusations that China was trying to steal Korean culture and acting like a tyrant. While this episode may seem like a pipe-dream limited to social media, it illustrates just how overburdened public boastfulness in China creates obstacles for Beijing’s public diplomacy to stumble.

By choosing a completely unnecessary fight on a subject without diplomatic stake, Beijing has only further damaged its reputation with the South Korean population and complicated the lives of its counterparts in Seoul who would otherwise be eager to cooperate with the China.

Pulling a carpet under Moon Jae-in

Indeed, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been open in the pursuit of rapprochement with China and plans to receive Xi Jinping soon in Seoul, the kerfuffle kimchi is just the latest reminder of the disconnection between the warm overtures from Moons and hostile public sentiment towards Chinese intentions. in South Korea.

Xi’s insensitive and anhistoric official remarks last October about the Korean War, on top of China’s response in 2017 to South Korea’s deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system (THAAD) made in the United States, had already soured public opinion. About three-quarters of South Koreans currently have a negative view of China, with increasing political pressure on Moon from domestic opposition accusing him of risking the South Korea-US alliance with his deference to Beijing.

With its unnecessary and transient chest thrusts on fermented cabbage, Beijing has only further damaged its position in the country.

It is not an isolated incident either. Beijing’s global messaging has become increasingly heated and confrontational over the past two decades, starting with the 2008 financial crisis. This trend accelerated after Xi took control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). in 2013 and exploded into view last year with Beijing’s self-congratulation for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in a way the CPP leadership claimed to sideline any notion of Western superiority by compared to the Chinese system.

Free his wolf warriors

These ideas, taken up by the CCP’s domestic propaganda, have generated an enthusiastic demand among the Chinese public for state messages that reflect this sense of superiority towards them. The result, dubbed the Wolf Warrior diplomacy after a jingo action movie franchise, saw some of Beijing’s top diplomats turn into internet trolls, insulting entire countries and causing constant damage to unsuccessful Chinese foreign policy goals. noticeable for China’s global position.

China’s recent escalations with Canberra over the conduct of Australian forces in Afghanistan are particularly notable in this context. Even as official Chinese diplomacy struggled to pressure Australian businesses and political elites to accede to a series of tough demands made by Beijing, its Wolf Warrior rhetoric dramatically worsened the situation. the Global Times only compounded the insult, characterizing the whole Australian country as evil, and Australian public sentiment towards China plunging to its lowest point in more than a decade.

Responding to the Chinese public’s strong demand for this style of performative jingoism, self-proclaimed patriotic artists who operate outside of official state sanction have further undermined the situation, creating increasingly grotesque visual media about the conflict that unfolding that reduced Beijing’s diplomatic potential. options even further.

Beijing juggles the priorities of the duels

Why, if Chinese officials can see the potential costs of maintaining such an approach, is Beijing not closing it down?

To outside observers, it appears Beijing is trying to balance two goals: straightforward interstate diplomatic interests and the increasingly vocal nationalism of Chinese public sentiment. Simply put, China’s national appetite for Wolf Warrior diplomacy is strong, growing, and enthusiastic.

A Chinese population that sees their country as powerful and deserves global deference craves media that parrot that worldview, even if this rhetoric communicates to international counterparts that their interlocutor is irrational, untrustworthy, or both. Besides South Korea and Australia, Vietnam, Japan, Norway and even Sweden have all faced similar diplomatic disputes or escalating disputes with China in recent times.

To be sure, it’s not just a Chinese problem. Iran has similar problems with state-backed media such as the Kayhan newspaper, which hinted in 2017 that Dubai could be the target of Iranian missiles and, more recently, has upset Shiite religious leaders in Iraq. neighbour. In the first case, the newspaper had its publication rights suspended for two days as a sanction; in the latter, the Iranian foreign minister had to refute the media by tweet.

Russian state television stations also routinely lash out at Europe and the United States in broadcasts aimed at Russian and international audiences, although Moscow’s strategy of disinformation clearly seeks to exploit domestic political divisions in target countries while by asserting Russian superiority. China’s foreign propaganda, by contrast, appears to focus purely on issues of national pride.

Beijing has a self-inflicted mess to mend

Whatever his motivation, Wolf Warrior’s rhetoric from Global Times, often backed by China’s own diplomatic corps, can be designed to garner support within the country but simultaneously undermines Beijing’s diplomatic ambitions abroad.

Much of a Chinese audience raised on the ultra-nationalist education regime put in place over 30 years ago has grown up to expect a government that stands up for the rights of an aggrieved nation, no matter what. the price. By cultivating a reputation as a nuisance bully and insulting potential partners on trivial matters, China will not drag any country into its orbit. Instead, he’ll soon find the diplomatic reserve well dry.

This article was originally published in the .

