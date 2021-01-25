A winding road, this is how the government fills Rp15 trillion in LPI capital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has created a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) or an investment management institution (LPI) which is currently called the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). This institution will soon be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). By carrying out this SWF, the government is preparing an initial capital of at least 15 trillion rupees. Then it will gradually increase to reach IDR 75 trillion until the end of 2021. This provision of initial capital is contained in Law No. 11 of 2020 relating to the creation of jobs concerning the initial capital of LPI.

This raises a question from Committee XI of the Indonesian Parliament as to how the government is taking the necessary steps to reach the initial capital. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the realization of SWF’s initial capital of Rs.15 trillion has been determined and comes from the 2020 State Budget (APBN). Meanwhile, to meet the next capital can come from cash funds to public enterprises. “The realization of the capital of LPI includes the transfer of shares held by the government to several state-owned companies with certain criteria,” Sri Mulyani said during a virtual working meeting with Commission XI on Monday (1/25/2021 ). In addition, in Law No. 11 of 2020 concerning job creation and government regulation of LPI institutions, it is also stipulated that the participation in the state capital in LPI can be given in the form of cash funds, state property, state claims against BUMN or limited liability companies and / or shares held in BUMN or a limited liability company. This institution will raise funds for national projects by attracting foreign investors. So that it can contribute to the development of the national economy and state revenues. With an initial capital of up to Rp 75 trillion, the government estimates that the SWF will be able to attract or manage the investments coming into the country around Rp 225 trillion, which is three times the initial capital. Recently, the Council of People’s Representatives (DPR) also approved the proposal of three candidates for the SWF Supervisory Board. The three names of Dewas LPI candidates proposed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and approved by the DPR, namely Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, Yozua Makes and Haryanto Sahari. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



