Islamabads’ futile blame game on terrorism: the Tribune India





Tilak Devasher

Member, National Security Advisory Council

Abevy of Pak leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, attempted to project various Pakistan-based terrorist organizations, particularly Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as affiliates to India. Intended for an international audience, however, these accusations are nothing but a masquerade to mask Pakistan’s own failures and, worse yet, the complex links with them. Consider the following in the case of TTP.

Mullah Fazlullah, head of the TTP, before being killed, was in fact an army hero. According to Pak media, on April 3, 2009, Fazlullah led prayer in his hometown, Mamdirai. Those who prayed behind him were Brigadier Tahir Mubeen, Syed Javed Hussain, Commissioner of Malakand Region, Khushhal Khan, Swat District Coordination Officer and Danishwar Khan, Swat District Police Officer. After the prayers, Fazlullah gave a threatening speech that was heard with respect by key military and civilian officials. It was at a time when the police in Swat had recorded at least 60 cases linked to suicide bombings, kidnappings, attacks on civilians, police and armed forces against Fazlullah.

The media also indicate that then ISI CEO Shuja Pasha in a letter to TTP commander Wali-ur-Rehman Mehsud in 2011 called on the TTP leadership to abandon its armed struggle in exchange of financial and military support in every possible way. In addition, Pasha invited Mehsud to a secret meeting organized by Naseer-ud-din Haqqani, the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network. He also mentioned the TTP as a necessity for Pakistan and recalled the involvement of Mehsud in Kashmir (in 1947), invited the TTP to join the Pakistani army in the “Ghazwa-e-Hind” war against India like a true and just jihad.

Imran Khan, while in opposition, wrote at least two letters to then-TTP leader Hakimullah Mehsud in 2011 and 2012 asking for permission to hold rallies in the South. Waziristan. This was the time when Khan was organizing protests against US drone strikes. Incidentally, Mehsud carried an FBI award of $ 5 million and a government Pak award of Rs 50 million. Still, Imran Khan did not hesitate to ask for Mehsud’s permission.

Additionally, in early 2014, in response to then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s offer for talks, the TTP appointed five political and religious leaders to mediate on their behalf. Imran Khan was the first person on the TTP list which included other “luminaries” like Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, the father of the Taliban, and Maulana Abdul Aziz, of “fame” of Lal Masjid.

More recently, media report that Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network, was meeting and negotiating with current TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud at the request of Bajwa army chief and ISI chief Faiz Hameed.

Then there is the curious case of Aamir Ali Chaudhury, an agent of the TTP, specialized as an expert in electronics and explosives. On October 18, 2012, the 1267 UN Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee listed him as being associated with Al Qaeda and the TTP. It was also linked to the bomb used in the failed May 2010 attack in Times Square, New York, and banned by the US Department of the Treasury.

Despite this record, it now appears that in September 2020, Pakistan had requested the removal of Aamir Ali from the UN sanctions list.

In 2020, former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, “ escaped ” Pak army custody. The military, however, gave no explanation.

Given this overwhelming evidence, the theoretical question is why would Pakistan resort to such charades and personal goals to blame India? There may be three reasons.

First, as a report by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) released on January 3 shows, Pakistan has slipped on the terrorism front. According to him, there were a total of 146 terrorist attacks in 2020 which left 220 dead and 547 injured. Of these attacks, the TTP carried out 67, or about 46% of the total.

However, according to the TTP, he carried out 177 attacks in 2020, killing 200 and injuring 219, all from the military / police / intelligence. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where Imran Khan’s party has been in power for seven years, has seen the most attacks. Obviously, the government has failed to fight terrorism.

Second, the TTP’s task force has multiplied after former dissident groups recently merged with it. In addition, a recent UN report indicated that there were between 6,000 and 6,500 TTP militants in Afghanistan. Pakistan fears that so many, combined with the consolidation of the TTP, could restore its operational capacities and pose a very serious threat. This threat would also increase security concerns about the safety of Chinese projects and personnel. In the past, the TTP has warned China against retaliatory measures for its persecution of Uyghurs.

These statistics clearly belie the Pakistani military’s claims that it has succeeded in suppressing terrorism. Hence the despair of looking for a scapegoat. And no better scapegoat to find than India!

Thus, Pakistan has accelerated its efforts to project India as supporting the TTP. Such an articulation aims to find an alibi for not controlling terrorism despite a large number of operations. It also aims to get the new Biden administration to press the ‘pause’ button in the strategic relationship with India. It also aims to push India on the defensive during its non-permanent membership in the Security Council over the next two years. And finally, it is a question of convincing the Chinese that India would be responsible for any damage to its interests.

However, given Pakistan’s documented support for terrorism and its ties to various shades of terrorists, its patently bogus accusations did not find the international resonance it had hoped for. Despite this, Pakistan will continue to score personal goals.

Opinions are personal

