Johnson faces Tory wrath over continued school closures

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from Tory MPs to reopen schools in England amid warnings that children have become the forgotten victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary Gavin Williamson is widely expected to confirm this week that there will be no return to class after the February midterm break, as ministers had hoped.

Over the weekend, Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to guarantee they would be back before Easter, saying infection rates are set to drop further.

As the vaccine rollout made brilliant progress, he said the NHS remained under intense pressure and any general easing of lockdown restrictions in England was a long, long, long road.

His comments sparked the frustration of Conservative MPs who had hoped the vaccination program would ease controls from early March, when the most vulnerable groups should have received the vaccine.

Rob Halfon, the chairman of the Commons education committee, said he wrote to President Sir Lindsay Hoyle asking him to summon a minister to Parliament on Monday on an urgent matter.

The whole state engine must do everything possible to get our schools to open after midterm, as was originally proposed, he told The Guardian.

If this means priority vaccinations for teachers and support staff, it is worth it because despite the efforts of teachers and support staff doing their best, we are facing an epidemic of mental health issues and school poverty.

Former cabinet minister Esther McVey said the government should take into account the damage extended shutdowns are causing to the future prospects of a generation of children.

We really seem to have forgotten about the kids, she told the Daily Telegraph.

To close

(PA graphics) Images of the Press Association (PA graphics)

Millions of them lack an education, do not develop socially with their friends and are no longer allowed to enrich their lives by playing sports and music.

They are the forgotten victims of pandemics and we also need to start thinking about their prospects and their future.

The prime minister has always said his first priority would be to fully reopen schools that currently only cater for vulnerable children and the children of key workers once the disease is under control.

The dispute comes as 32 more vaccination centers open across England as the deployment program continues to escalate.

The latest government figures showed more than 6.3 million people across the UK received their first dose of the vaccine with a record 491,970 injected in a single day over the weekend.

They suggest the program is on track to meet Mr Johnsons’ goal of sending the vaccine to 15 million priority groups in the government, including all over 70, by mid-February, provided that the vaccine supply can be maintained.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 393,031 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to cope.

Meanwhile, top ministers are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal to force travelers arriving in the UK to pay to self-quarantine at a designated hotel to ensure they follow the rules of ‘self-isolation.

The proposal would have the backing of key ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Cabinet Minister Michael Gove as well as Mr Hancock.

It was caused by the emergence of new variants of the virus in Brazil and South Africa which scientists fear may be less sensitive to the vaccines that have been developed.

Mr Hancock said there were 77 known cases of the South African variant in the UK and nine cases in Brazil. He said all cases of the South African variant were related to travel.

He said the new variants were identified because Brazil and South Africa had decent-sized genomic sequencing programs but other countries were less well covered.

The new variant that really concerns me is the one that was not spotted, he said.

The health secretary’s fears appear to be shared by US President Joe Biden, who is set to reinstate virus-related travel restrictions for non-US travelers from the UK, Ireland, Brazil and from 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders.

Pennsylvania