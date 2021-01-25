Azerbaijani Turkey, Armenia offend intentional genocide: NGOs

A new report by International Christian Concern accuses Muslim-majority Turkey and Azerbaijan of planning to commit genocide when they launched a weeks-long military offensive in ethnically Armenian territory last year.

ICC, a U.S.-based advocacy organization, released the new report The Anatomy of Genocide: Karabakh’s Forty-Four Day War last Friday.

The report claims that the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh (known as the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia), which lasted from September to November 2020, raised serious religious freedom concerns that should alarm defenders of human rights and governments around the world.

According to the ICC, Turkey and Azerbaijan destroyed churches and other religious sites, abused prisoners of war and hired known extremists, including operatives of the Islamic State, as mercenaries to help regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The disputed territory is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been controlled by ethnic Armenians for decades.

The gossip from the Syrian side showed they were being recruited using jihad terminology against Christians, the ICC reports of the mercenaries.

For example, AsiaNews city a Syrian source who explained that they will fight alongside Azerbaijan because it is part of the Jihad; it is a holy war of Muslims against Christians. Syrian mercenaries reported that they were offered monetary bonuses for different actions, such as beheading Christians.

According to the report, one of the most pressing humanitarian issues that emerged from the offensive is Azerbaijani treatment of Armenian Christian prisoners of war, both military and civilian.

Rationalization and justification tactics have been deployed throughout this process regarding prisoners of war, notes the ICC.

Videos have emerged showing how the kidnappers dismantled the prisoners’ sense of identity and choice.

They are not just taunted or beaten. Their captors are using their power of control and coercion in a way that reinforces the narrative used to justify the war, the report said, adding that the ICC viewed a video showing the treatment of three Armenian men in civilian clothes.

One is lying on the ground, probably dead. As the other watches, the kidnappers beat one of them demanding he assert their belief that Karabakh is Azerbaijani, reports the ICC. He ends up doing it for the camera. Given the nature of Pan-Turkism, what is asked of it is more than a question of nationality. He is asked to ignore all aspects of his identity, including his faith.

Videos widely shared on social messaging platforms show Azerbaijani soldiers decapitation two Armenian civilians who were allegedly non-combatants. These videos were among several other which emerged depicting shocking atrocities committed by Azerbaijani soldiers against civilians and prisoners.

These crimes implicate Turkey because the Turks trained these soldiers, argues International Christian Concern.

Indeed, numerous images of war crimes committed during the conflict show troops wearing the double crests of Azerbaijan and Turkey, making it difficult to distinguish the actual nationality of the perpetrator, the report explains.

As an impression management tactic, this makes accountability difficult by redefining the concept of state while making it clear that whatever the meaning of this redefined concept of state, it is who is responsible for triggering the state. war. The blurring of the definition so profoundly reduces the ability to be accountable.

In places where Turks and Azerbaijanis invaded, they destroyed churches and ancient Christian crosses called khachkars, according to the report. Video evidence shows the destruction was intentional. The ICC has accused the two governments of holding the Christian cultural sites of Karabakh hostage.

Khachkars are often centuries old, are individually and uniquely made, and tell the story of Christianity in that specific place, ICC pointed out. Destroying a church prevents collective worship. Destroying a khachkar erases Christian history.

For many ethnic Turks in Azerbaijan and Turkey, being Turkish means being Islamic, according to the report.

As they tried to destroy the evidence of Christian history, the Turks and Azerbaijanis emphasized their own history, the report added. Turks and Azerbaijanis trace their heritage back to the Ottoman Empire, and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan refers to to countries as one nation, two states.

Azerbaijan and Turkey were both part of the Ottoman Empire, which committed the Armenian genocide of 1915. The two nations argue again the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman government was not genocide.

Erdogan triumphantly invoked the names of the leaders involved in the Armenian genocide in a speech after the military victories against Armenia.

Today, may the souls of Nuri Pasha, Enver Pasha and the courageous soldiers of the Army of Islam of the Caucasus be happy, declared, according to the Armenian Mirror-Spectator.

Enver Pasha was the Ottoman Minister of War during the genocide, and Nouri Pasha led troops in the Caucasus who were responsible for carrying out the genocide against the Armenians.

Our iron first embodies both our unity and our strength. This iron fist shattered enemies ‘spines and crushed enemies’ heads. If Armenian fascism ever lifts its head, the result will be the same. Once again, Azerbaijanis would break their backs first, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the same event, according to The Mirror-Spectator.

To cover up the violence against the Armenians, the Turkish and Azerbaijani national media have distorted the truth, according to an ICC report.

The media claimed that there was no historic Christian presence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and that the region was originally owned by non-Armenians. The Turkish and Azerbaijani states have used these claims to justify their offensive.

The first account denies the historical presence of Christianity in Karabakh. The second narrative redefines him, not as Armenian, but as originally belonging to Udi or Albanian ethnic communities, sums up the ICC report.

Regarding the second, it should be noted that on these Christian sites, it is the Armenian language that is written and often engraved on stone. The two stories have in common that they aim to dismantle and discredit attempts to frame this war in religious freedom terminology. It also sends the more subtle message that they will only tolerate Christianity under very specific conditions.

The ICC concludes that the world should take note that the strategic planning of Turkey and Azerbaijan shows an intention of mass extermination, therefore genocide, of the Armenian residents of Karabakh because of their combined faith and ethnic identity.

Azerbaijan has made it clear that although it wants the territorial ownership of Artsakh, it does not want a guardian role over the residents who live there unless these people validate a particular identity, the report concludes.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have made it clear that these actions are taken because of a pan-Turkish ideology that prefers conformity to Islam, with a few exceptions for very specific versions of Christianity. These two countries have continued their actions in a way that uplifts and echoes the 1915 genocide of ethnic Christians.

