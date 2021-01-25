Prime Minister Imran Khan to address UNCTAD meeting today





Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference via video link Conference on Strengthening Coherence and Coherence in Multilateral Finance, Investment, Trade and Development Policy The session is chaired by the envoy from Pakistan to Geneva Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a key session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) today, said PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the 4th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Panel of Experts (GIE) on Financing for Development (FfD) today,” Senator said who is considered to be a close collaborator of the Prime Minister. Imran Khan.

The conference which begins today will continue until January 27.

In accordance with the timetable, discussions will focus on “strengthening the coherence and coherence of multilateral finance, investment, trade and development policy”.

The conference is chaired by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi.

Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan, the conference will also be addressed by Vice President of Bolivia David Choquehuanca, Spanish Minister of Social Rights Pablo Iglesias Turrin and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.

The four leaders will address the conference via a video link.

