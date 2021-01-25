China-India brawl: 20 injured in Himalayan border “confrontation” – India to act | World | New

India deploys more troops in Ladakh as tensions in China rise

More than 20 PLA ​​soldiers were wounded, along with four Indian soldiers, in the fighting, which took place in a mountainous area in the far northeast of India, wedged between Nepal and Bhutan . Aditya Raj Kaul, editor-in-chief of CNN who covers India, tweeted: “More than 20 Chinese PLA soldiers were injured in the Naku La clash near the Sikkim border. 4 wounded on the Indian side.

Indian army patrol challenged Chinese patrol which led to brawl Aditya Raj Kaul

“The Indian army patrol had challenged the Chinese patrol which led to the brawl. “India has approached the issue militarily and diplomatically with Beijing. Official word expected. “ Minutes earlier, he had posted: “Indian soldiers and Chinese PLA soldiers reportedly clashed last week amid extreme winters in Naku La, Sikkim.

India vs China: soldiers clashed in Sikkim region

India vs China: Sikkim is a mountainous region in the far northeast of India

“The clashes were physical in nature as in the past. Injuries reported on both sides. Situation under control now. “ The pitched battle was not the first confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in recent months. A similar confrontation in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, several hundred kilometers to the west, in June resulted in the deaths of at least 23 Indian soldiers, with Indian and Chinese generals coming together to try to defuse the situation . READ MORE: Nandy du Labor mocks her support for ‘awakened’ army plan

India vs China: troops from both sides at a checkpoint in Sikkim in 2011

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of Parliament’s defense committee, then told Express.co.uk he feared things could escalate alarmingly. Mr Ellwood, who is also a prominent member of the Chinese Parliament Research Group, said: “It’s not just the two biggest nations on the planet, it’s the ones with nuclear weapons in their back pockets. “Therefore, we need to watch developments here very carefully.” Referring to Beijing’s increasingly belligerent foreign policy, he added, “What we are seeing with China is a greater determination to promote its ambitions in a more aggressive style. DON’T MISS

India vs China: Indian President Narendra Modi

India vs China: President Xi Jinping

“There was the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan and now the Indo-Chinese border in eastern Kashmir.” India, led by President Narendra Modi, and China, led by President Xi Jinping, have not clashed since the 1960s, resulting in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where at least 1,383 Indian soldiers and 722 PLA soldiers were killed in fighting near the border. Speaking of the clashes in Ladakh, Mr Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, said: “The last time they really clashed was in the 1960s. “I think this is a case where the Chinese are testing India’s willingness to respond.

India vs China: Indian military power mapped

“If you’ve watched Jurassic World, when dinosaurs test the fence in different places, they find weaknesses. “What we are seeing here is that China is testing India’s courage knowing that China has now grown so great militarily, economically and indeed technologically that no one is ready to shoulder it.” Regarding Ladakh, Mr. Ellwood cited a 1996 agreement banning guns in the region. He explained, “To avoid that there is this big area in the Galwan Valley where no guns are allowed, which means if you want to have an impact you have to go there with bats. and other things and go hand in hand. old medieval way.

India vs China: an Indian army convoy in Ladakh