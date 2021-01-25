Trump ally brutalized in CNN interview questioning electoral fraud





An ally of former US President Donald Trump was grilled in a heated interview over unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, who is the youngest member of Congress, spoke to CNN host Pamela Brown on Saturday night after making ballot harvest statements.

Before Trump left the White House last week, the outgoing president made a number of unsubstantiated claims that the US election had been rigged.

He also took legal action against a number of states, but all cases were dismissed.

CNN host Pamela Brown opens up Republican Madison Cawthorn about allegations of voter fraud. Source: CNN

During the interview, Mr Cawthorn was asked why he chose to challenge the election results and what evidence was behind his decision.

The things I didn’t oppose the election for in the name were things like Dominion voting machines changing ballots, or those U-Haul trucks that arrived filled with ballots for Joe Biden as president. , did he declare.

What I objected to was things like, as I said in the state of Wisconsin, specifically in the town of Madison, there was an appointed official in that town who was actually going against the will of the state legislature and created ballot boxes, which basically involved the ballot harvest that took place in the parks.

The collection of ballots occurs when a third party collects the ballots. It is legal in a number of US states.

Former President Donald Trump has made a number of unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged against him. Source: AAP

Trump opposed the harvesting of ballots before and during the election, saying it would lead to fraud.

Brown pointed out to Mr. Cawthorn that everything was contentious. She asked for concrete evidence of fraud.

You know the Trump campaign has pleaded all of this, she said.

Over 60 cases and they lost. Either the cases were dismissed, or the Trump campaign withdrew, or they never brought the case because they lacked the supporting evidence.

Mr Cawthorn then suggests that there has been wrongdoing in Wisconsin, to which Brown adds that three judges selected by Trump dismissed the case entirely on merit.

You keep talking about Wisconsin, she said.

I still don’t hear specific examples of fraud.

The story continues

She then asked Mr. Cawthorn to explain what he had seen.

When you think of fraud, you think of a vote, you slipping one in front of the election official or a vote was stolen or somehow it didn’t count, she says.

Brown asked the Republican if he had seen this specifically, to which he replied: No.

So you wanted to cast millions of votes without seeing any concrete evidence of fraud? Brown said.

Because that’s what you were doing when you contested the election. The intention was to reject millions of votes.

Mr Cawthorn said he did not agree with Browns’ statement and that it was not his intention, and he was only trying to uphold the Constitution.

And the establishment of ballot boxes which is essentially a collection of ballots in Wisconsin is unconstitutional because the state legislature has said it does not want it, he said.

Brown asked if Mr Cawthorn knew more than the Trump-appointed judge and suggested the ballot boxes were unconstitutional, which they are not.

A woman deposits her mail-in ballot in a mailbox at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City in October. Source: AAPBattleground Responded States

Brown also asked why Mr. Cawthorn was concerned about the integrity of the vote and the changes in the way people voted in elections in Wisconsin while he was representing North Carolina.

In North Carolina, voters were given an extension to vote by mail.

Both were battlefield states. Trump edged North Carolina by 1.4% while President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 0.7%.

Mr. Cawthorn at the US Capitol in Washington. Source: AAP

Mr Cawthorn said he was not aware of any changes in his voting state and that he believed voting in his state was safe despite electoral fraud in North Carolina in 2018.

If you’re so concerned about changing those rules with the election, why don’t you focus on your own home state, North Carolina? Brown asked.

You’re telling me your concern is about electoral integrity, not politics, not election results, right?

She finally asked if Mr. Cawthorn could finally declare that the election had not been stolen.

Yes, I think I can say that the election was not fraudulent, he said.

People amazed by the cold interviewer

On YouTube, people were dismayed at how Mr. Cawthorns’ argument had completely derailed.

Cawthorn’s face is redder than his tie throughout the interview, one man wrote.

Another man called Brown Cold in how she exposed the flaws in Mr Cawthorns’ claims.

So impressed with her. She did more research for his interview than he did to dispute the results, one woman wrote.

