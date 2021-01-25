UK Coronavirus LIVE: Schools must open before Easter, Boris Johnson said as lockdown begins in April





It comes amid reports that ministers plan to propose to start lifting the national lockdown in April and instead introduce measures similar to those seen over the summer, including the remote six-brake rule. social. Full relaxation of rules would be delayed until all over 50s have received their Covid-19 vaccine, according to The telegraph, with the country potentially back to normal by the first week of July. Key points Live Updates Show the latest updates

1611571153 Quarantine hotels are a definite possibility – PM Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also said the government is definitely considering the possibility that travelers arriving in the UK will be forced to quarantine in hotels. He said: We have to realize that there is at least the theoretical risk that a new variant which is an anti-vaccine variant comes along, we have to be able to keep that under control. Mr Johnson continued: With this vaccination program we have made, I think, 6.3, 6.4 million people now in the UK as a whole. We are on the right track just, right, were on target to achieve our ambition to vaccinate all members of these vulnerable groups by mid-February. We want to make sure that we protect our people, that we protect this country from reinfection from abroad. This idea of ​​looking at hotels is definitely something that we are actively working on. We need a solution that gives us the maximum possible protection against reinfection from abroad. 1611570863 You can watch awkward Therese Coffeys face to face with Piers Morgan here: 1611570717 PM hints some lockdown restrictions could be eased in next three weeks The Prime Minister added that the government will examine the possibility of relaxing certain measures before mid-February. But he couldn’t guarantee that the schools would be back before Easter. He continued: I think now that massive achievement has been achieved with the rollout of this immunization program, I think people want to see us to make sure we don’t throw it out by having premature relaxation and then another strong push. infection. I totally understand the frustrations of parents, I really thank the teachers for what they are doing, the immense efforts they are going to make to teach children online, and the government has provided a lot of laptops I know it is not a substitute for direct face-to-face learning. Believe me, I don’t want to do anything other than reopen the schools, I have fought to keep the schools open as long as possible. We want to see the schools come back as quickly as possible, we want to do it in a way that is compatible with tackling the epidemic and reducing the rate of infection. 1611570626 PM refuses to give timetable for reopening schools Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning visited a vaccination site at Barnet Football Club in north London, where around 13,000 shots have been delivered since mid-December. During his visit, he spoke to reporters about the schools issue. When asked if he could give a specific date for the schools to reopen, Mr Johnson said: Daily was looking at the data and trying to determine when it would be possible to lift the restrictions. Schools will obviously be a priority, but I don’t think anyone would want to see the restrictions lifted so quickly while the infection rate is still very high, which would result in another big spread of the infection. We now have the R below 1 across the country, it’s a big achievement, we don’t want to see a huge surge of infection just when the immunization program is going so well and people are working so hard. I understand why people want to get a schedule from me today, what I can tell you is okay tell you, tell parents, tell teachers as much as possible ASAP. ( Pennsylvania ) 1611570077 Teachers no more at risk of dying from Covid than other workers, latest figures show Covid-19 death rates for men and women working as teaching and education professionals, such as secondary school teachers, have not been statistically significantly increased compared to labor force rates as a whole, found the ONS. The rate of male teachers and education professionals in England and Wales in 2020 was 18.4 deaths per 100,000, compared to 31.4 for all men aged 20 to 64; while for women it was 9.8 versus 16.8. For individual teaching occupations, the ONS said it was only possible to calculate a reliable rate for secondary education professionals, with 39.2 deaths per 100,000 men and 21.2 per 100 000 women. The ONS said these were not statistically significantly different from those of the same age and sex in the general population. 1611569471 Self-isolating starmer after close contact with the Covid box Union leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. 1611569230 Taxi drivers and chefs among group most at risk of death from Covid – ONS Processing plant workers, security guards, chefs and taxi drivers were among the occupations with the highest death rates involving Covid-19 for male workers in England and Wales in 2020. People working in close proximity to each other and in jobs regularly exposed to Covid-19 continue to have higher Covid-19-related death rates than the rest of the working-age population, new figures show of the Office of National Statistics. (ONS). For female workers, some of the highest death rates involving Covid-19 were in jobs involving assembly lines and routine operations on machines, such as sewing machinists, as well as social workers and home helpers . The figures cover deaths recorded in England and Wales between March 9 and December 28, 2020. 1611568595 Therese Coffey cut her interview with Piers Morgan this morning She turned off her camera after accusing the host of making insulting comments: 1611567701 PM visits new vaccination center in north London Boris Johnson holds a vial of the Oxford / Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine during a visit to Barnet FC’s grounds at The Hive, which is being used as a coronavirus vaccination center. ( Pennsylvania ) 1611566368 Minister suggests government could extend universal credit increase Universal credit has been a lifeline and the government wants to try and extend our support throughout the impact of this pandemic, the Work and Pensions Secretary said. When asked if the 20 per week increase or any additional support would stay for the rest of this year, Therese Coffey told the BBC Radio 4s Today show: I think it’s fair to say that I am in active discussion with the Chancellor and of course with the Prime Minister on how we continue to ensure we are supporting families during this difficult time. She said a decision would be made soon but declined to say exactly when.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos