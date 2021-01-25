Politics
Modi is the person through whom the information from Balakot went to Arnab: Rahul: The Tribune India
Karur, January 25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “person through whom” advance information on India’s airstrikes in Balakot Pakistan in 2019 came to light. provided by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
The congressman, however, did not provide any evidence to support his claim. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not immediately respond to the complaint.
Addressing a road show here on his last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, bound for the poll, he said only five people, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, would have advance information on planned strikes.
“A few days ago, it emerged that a journalist knew about the airstrikes in Balakot. Three days before the (Indian) Air Force bombed Pakistan, an Indian journalist learned that this was going to happen, ”he said.
This meant that the lives of our IAF pilots were in “danger”, he said.
“Now five people in this world knew about Balakot (air strikes). Prime Minister of India, Minister of Defense of India, National Security Advisor, Chief of the Air Force and Minister of the Interior. “
“No one else in the world knew Balakot before this happened. Now, I want to understand why an investigation has not started on who spoke to this Balakot reporter before this happened. The reason is that one of those five people told this man. One of those five people betrayed our air force, ”he said.
He alleged that “one of these people put the lives of our pilots in danger”.
“If the Prime Minister did not do it, why does he not order an investigation? Think about it. The only reason the Prime Minister did not order an investigation is that he is the person through whom this message was sent to this reporter, ”Gandhi said.
Otherwise, the prime minister would have to investigate and say which of those five did, Gandhi asked.
Alleged talks between Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Dasgupta, which mentioned the former was aware of the 2019 airstrike, by the IAF on the largest JeM training camp in Balakot had recently surfaced.
The IAF led the strike deep in Pakistan on February 26, 2019, following the murder of 40 CRPF members in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, then by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. .
Gandhi also hit Modi again over the Sino-Indian confrontation, claiming that “today the Chinese army is seated inside Indian territory”.
“The Prime Minister said he had a 56 inch trunk. Today, the Chinese army is seated inside Indian territory. Thousands of kilometers of Indian land have been taken by the Chinese, ”he said.
He alleged that Modi could not pronounce the word China because he “does not have the courage to say it”.
“You look at his speeches for the last three to four months, he doesn’t say the word China. When the Chinese entered our territory, he lied that no one had come. After a few days, the Minister of the Army and Defense declared that the Chinese army had entered Indian territory, ”Gandhi added.
“And the only reason the Chinese have the courage and the courage to come to this country is because Narendra Modi destroyed the economy and weakened (the country) by dividing it,” he accused. PTI
