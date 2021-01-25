Sri Mulyani: LPI Supervisory Board Candidates Asked How To Prevent 1MDB Scandal In Malaysia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal case was an example to be avoided in the journey of the future investment management institution. For this reason, he presented the case which brought against former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak as an example of a case during the election of the supervisory board of LPI. “Case 1 MB cited as an example to watch, we are also aware of this and in our recruitment process for the supervisory board, we specifically asked for the establishment of the LPI and the role of the supervisory board to prevent cases like 1MDB, Sri Mulyani said at a joint meeting of the House of Representatives Finance Committee on Monday January 25, 2021. Previously, the US Department of Justice said about $ 4.5 billion of funds from 1MDB were misused. 1MDB is an investment agency founded by Najib in 2009 and Goldman Sachs has contributed to the development of the institution. The institution was founded by Najib at the start of his reign to accelerate investments in Malaysia. According to Sri Mulyani, the names that have been chosen by President Joko Widodo as members of LPI’s supervisory board are those who know about governance practices that must be avoided so that a similar case of 1MDB does not occur. “Therefore, the basis for transparency of accountability has to be built. Especially later in the adult’s initial decision, which is the initial rule that becomes the basis for the board to carry out its functions. “, did he declare. The House of Representatives approved three name proposals that will be in the House of Supervisors Investment management institution or Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF). The three names of candidates chosen by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi are Darwin Cyril Noerhadi, Yozua Makes and Haryanto Sahari.







