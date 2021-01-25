One killed, 15 kidnapped in pirate attack in Gulf of Guinea





File Image By

The maritime executive

01/24/2021 02:16:00 On Saturday morning, a boxship was reportedly boarded by pirates and its citadel was violated at a position off Sao Tome, according to security consultancy Praesidium International. Praesidium reports that at around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday morning, the container ship operated by Turkey Mozart was in transit about 95 nm northwest of Sao Tome when it was approached by four armed attackers. The crew retreated to the ship’s citadel, but the pirates managed to break through it. 15 crew members were kidnapped and one was killed in the altercation, the vessel operator Boden Maritime confirmed in a statement. The victim was identified as Engineer Farman Ismayilov, an Azerbaijani national. Crew members and security sources told Reuters the attack was well coordinated and sophisticated, and the attackers may have used explosives to breach the citadel. Security consultant Ambrey reports that it appears the hackers entered the secure compartment from the upper deck. According to the Turkish Maritime Authority, the attackers were on board and working on the kidnapping for six hours, without any intervention by the police or the army being reported. They managed to escape with the victims. The other three crew members control the ship and head for Port-Gentil, Gabon. One of them was injured by shrapnel during the attack, according to Turkish state media. Anadolu reports that the ship’s deck equipment has been damaged by the attackers and that the remaining crew have limited means to return safely to port. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with one of the ship’s officers twice about the attack, according to Anadolu. Turkish diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the survivors are currently underway. Systemic risk Piracy is a common threat in the Gulf of Guinea and the region has become the global epicenter of maritime kidnappings. In recent years, criminals and veteran insurgents in the Niger River Delta have shifted from fuel theft to kidnapping sailors, hundreds of miles off the Nigerian coast to attack ships off the coasts of neighboring countries. Attacks have been reported up to 200 nm offshore. A patchwork of national regulations is interfering with the use of on-board Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSCs), and many ships navigate the region defenseless. In particular, the Nigerian Navy has repeatedly used Nigerian anti-piracy laws to target suspected private security guards. SMSPs have played a major role in efforts to end piracy in the high-risk area off the coast of Somalia. Nigeria only allows private contractors to provide for-hire Security Escort Vessel (SEV) services using civilian boats and armed members of the Nigerian Navy on active duty. According to a reputable security services company, this system has historically faced “extremely high costs and poor performance and reliability issues.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos