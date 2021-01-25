Sarah Sanders was Donald Trump’s longest-running press secretary. Now she’s in a rush to run for governor of Arkansas





Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Donald Trump and one of his closest aides, is believed to be running for governor of Arkansas, sources say.

Key points: Ms Sanders was approached by Mr Trump to run for Arkansas governor after leaving the White House The current state governor is a Republican who cannot run again due to ‘a two-term rule Voters will decide the state’s new governor in November next year

A senior campaign official told The Associated Press (AP) that Ms Sanders plans to announce her candidacy on Monday local time.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official announcement.

Ms Sanders, who left the White House press secretary in 2019, launches her candidacy less than a week after the end of Mr Trump’s presidency and as the ex-president faces a impeachment trial.

Arkansas has a strong base of Republican support, with all six votes from the state’s electoral colleges going to Mr. Trump in the presidential election.

Republicans hold all federal and state seats in Arkansas, as well as a solid majority in both houses of the Legislature.

The current state governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, has held the post since 2015 and cannot be re-elected due to the state’s two-term rules.

But the vote will not take place until November 6, 2022.

Trump encouraged Sanders to run

Ms Sanders is the daughter of former Governor Mike Huckabee and is expected to run for office after leaving the White House.

Mr. Trump publicly encouraged her to run for the post when she resigned as press secretary in 2019.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an amazing job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas, she would be fantastic,” he said on Twitter to the ‘time.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. In 2019, Mr Trump said he thought Ms Sanders would “do very well” in as Governor of Arkansas.

Ms Sanders spoke to Republican groups statewide, laying the groundwork for a candidacy.

She and her husband started the Arkansas 30 Day Fund, which aimed to help small businesses in the state cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Sanders remains a staunch supporter of Trump, critic of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone pipeline is going to kill a lot of good jobs in Arkansas,” she posted on Twitter.

“The radical left is now running the show in Washington and hardworking Americans are paying the price.”

She is joining an expensive Republican primary that already includes two elected statewide leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

However, Ms Sanders enters the race with a much higher profile than her opponents, having published a book last year and joining Fox News as a contributor.

But she remains an unknown on many of the state’s biggest issues and has said she doesn’t want to distract from Hutchinson’s agenda.

No Democrat has yet announced a candidacy for the seat.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume Watch duration: 8 minutes 36 seconds 8m Ms. Sanders was interviewed by Leigh Sales at 7:30 am after the released his book last year.

