Will Donald Trump be acquitted? Think again!





Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, United States, Jan.20, 2021. / Getty

Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, United States, Jan.20, 2021. / Getty

Editor’s Note: Thomas O. Falk is a London-based political analyst and commentator. He holds an MA in International Relations from the University of Birmingham and specializes in American Business. The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

On January 25, House Democrats will submit their impeachment article to the Senate. This triggers the second trial against Donald Trump in just a year. The previous attempt to remove the now former US president from office seemed to be more of a predetermined partisan rhetoric, with an acquittal being inevitable from the start. This time the circumstances differ considerably and the outcome of the trial remains uncertain for several reasons.

First, team A is not available. Trump’s legal defense team will take a different look. In his first trial, the president was represented by a star legal team that included figures such as Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow and Alan Dershowitz. While Dershowitz could still return, Cipollone and Sekulow will not follow. The two have previously stayed away from the president’s election prosecutions. More worryingly, reports are increasingly surfacing that Trump was having difficulty finding competent lawyers to defend him for a variety of reasons. So far, its legal team consists entirely of Butch Bowers, a criminal defense attorney from South Carolina.

Second, the evidence was fully broadcast on live television. In the previous impeachment, Trump was charged with two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The main evidence used for the charges was a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But the content of which left a significant margin of interpretation. The president’s comments will be considered again at the next trial. However, contrary to Zelensky’s call, the whole world witnessed the immediate effect of the president’s remarks. The lack of Republicans publicly defending the president’s remarks on Jan.6, despite being prepared to defend the president’s phone call a year ago at any time, is testimony to this.

Third, it will be personal, not just professional. Unlike the “perfect” phone call with Zelensky and the accompanying charge of pressuring a foreign government, the disgusting events that occurred on January 6 were not an abstract event for members of Congress. They were the target of a violent mob, instigated by Trump himself. National terrorists breaking into their workplaces, roaming the halls to harm them have surfaced in the minds of many senators.

Fourth, and most importantly, Trump is no longer the President of the United States. With his departure from the White House and the consequent loss of his Twitter account, he has already lost his influence within the Republican Party. When Ukraine was impeached, Republicans were fully aware that the president’s guilt would essentially result in political suicide.

Trump could ruin the careers of other party members via public condemnation, often with just one tweet. With the sword of Damocles over their heads, Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of conviction. It is almost inconceivable to believe that this figure will not be exceeded.

US President Joe Biden addresses Senator Mitch McConnell after being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. / Getty

US President Joe Biden addresses Senator Mitch McConnell after being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. / Getty

All eyes will be focused on Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who wants Trump to disappear. While these are just rumors, they were fueled on January 19, when McConnell openly blamed Trump for his role in the assault on Capitol Hill, saying the crowd was “provoked by the President.” Purging Trump via conviction and thus eradicating the threat of a presidential race in 2024 would be a logical step for McConnell and Senate Republicans.

Officially, McConnell plans to “listen to legal arguments as they come before the Senate” before making his final decision. But even this rather diplomatic attitude marks a significant transformation in the approach of McConnell, who had called the removal of Ukraine a “political exercise” and a “masquerade”.

While it may seem difficult to get the 67 votes required for the super majority, Republicans seem much more open to a different outcome than a year ago, with McConnell being the domino that must fall.

(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos