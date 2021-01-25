PM Modi showcased Tamil Nadu culture by inviting Xi to Mamallapuram, says CT Ravi





Responding to Rahul Gandhi for attacking the BJP over Tamil language and culture, party secretary general CT Ravi said on Monday that visiting world leaders were only shown at Mughal graves by members from the family of the leader of the Congress when he was in power when it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had presented places like Mamallapuram. Against Gandhi, who during his three-day campaign tour of Tamil Nadu accused Modi and the BJP of disrespecting the culture, language and people of the state, he pointed out that it was Modi who invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and showcased local culture. “Vanakkam Rahul Gandhi. Your great-grandfather, grandmother, father and mother presented Mughal tombs to world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to soak up the splendor of Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram. Who is against Tamil culture and Tamil people)? “Ravi, head of party affairs in Tami Nadu, tweeted. Vanakkam RahulGandhi Your great-grandfather, grandmother, father and mother presented Mughal graves to world leaders. PM arenarendramodi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to soak up the splendor of Mahabalipuram. Who is against Tamil culture and Tamil Makkal?#WhoisRahulGandhi CT Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) 25 January 2021 Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi were former prime ministers while her mother Sonia Gandhi ran Congress when the party ruled the UPA was in power . Modi and Xi had met in the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai in October 2019 for their second informal summit. Ravi, an MP from Karnataka, is the national secretary general of the BJP in charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, on a visit to western Tamil Nadu since Friday, had focused on Tamil language and culture to attack Modi and the BJP. He said Congress stands for plural values ​​and shows respect for the Tamil language and culture as the BJP and Prime Minister Modi “try to impose their ideology of a” single culture. The congressman said on Sunday that he wanted to be the soldier of the Tamil people in Delhi and reiterated that he would not allow the BJP to “ignore” Tamil culture.







