Turkey and Saudi Arabia plan to improve relations after end of Gulf crisis | Mohammed bin Salman News

Ankara, Turkey Two years ago, relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia were at one of the lowest points in the history of the two regional powers after the murder in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

His assassination in October 2018 at the hands of Saudi agents in the kingdom’s consulate led to unprecedented Turkish denunciations of the Saudi government, underlining what he called the role of those close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader. of the country, in the assassination plot.

Today, however, ties between Ankara and Riyadh appear poised to return to cordiality, in part thanks to the detente between Turkey’s ally, Qatar, and the four-country Saudi bloc that has imposed a embargo on Doha in 2017.

Earlier this month, a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) saw Saudi Arabia and its allies agree to re-establish ties with Doha, including the reopening of airspace and borders.

This decision was hailed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as very beneficial.

He added: We hope that our position in Gulf cooperation will be restored. This will strengthen Gulf cooperation.

The rapprochement was followed by the offer of the Qatars to mediate between Ankara and Riyadh.

If these two countries see that the State of Qatar has a role in this mediation, then it is possible to do so. It is in everyone’s interest that there are friendly relations between these countries, said Qatar’s special envoy Mutlaq al-Qahtani.

Prior to the GCC meeting, there had been signs of warming relations. At the start of a G-20 summit in November, Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke by phone.

The leaders agreed to keep the channels of dialogue open in order to strengthen bilateral ties and resolve issues, the Turkish Presidents Office said.

The countries’ foreign ministers then met at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation conference in Niger, after which Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that their partnership would benefit not only our countries, but our entire region. .

Drastic change in the United States

While the split has defined many problems in the Middle East and North Africa in recent years, it is political developments halfway around the world that have played a major role in shaping new attitudes in Ankara and elsewhere. Riyadh, analysts said.

The main reason is that [former US President Donald] Trump lost the election and Saudi Arabia believes that if [President Joe] Biden will pressure Riyadh and then they will have to look for new options, said Ali Bakir, assistant research professor at the Ibn Khaldun Center at Qatar University.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey predict the incoming Biden administration will drastically change its priorities in the region, such as stepping back from Trump’s policy of relentlessly confronting Iran and placing more emphasis on rights of man.

If the Biden administration does not put pressure on Riyadh, it will not feel pressured to improve relations with Ankara, Bakir said, adding that Trump’s approval of Saudi actions in 2017 led to the Gulf crisis.

Ahmet Evin, a political scientist at the Istanbul Political Center of Sabanci University, described Trump as beholden to the Saudi royal family.

Without the Saudis on board, the Trumps real estate empire would have gone bankrupt some time ago, he said.

The two countries have invested heavily politically in the Trump administration, in part because of personal connections, said Emre Caliskan, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Center in London.

Once the trumps are gone, they need to change their tone by changing the policy.

Arab Spring

The deterioration in Turkish-Saudi relations came in the wake of the Arab Spring of 2011, which saw Ankara shedding its weight behind groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in the hope of installing governments sympathetic to the ruling Islamist Turkish party.

Saudi Arabia and its allies are fiercely opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and have declared the group a terrorist organization, forcing members to flee their home countries and settle in Istanbul.

Turkey’s support for Mohamed Morsi, who was elected Egyptian president in 2012 but deposed by the military a year later, was a prime example of Ankaras’ support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

The general who overthrew him and oversaw the repression of his supporters, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, is supported by Riyadh.

The 2017 crisis saw Saudi Arabia and Egypt join with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in cutting diplomatic ties and imposing a blockade on Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorism and being too close to their rival Iran.

Doha has always denied these allegations.

They also published a list of demands including the closure of a Turkish military base in Qatar and the end of all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and associated groups.

Erdogan condemned the sanctions, while the Turkish parliament agreed to deploy troops to Qatar. Turkey also arranged to ship food and other supplies to its besieged ally.

Subsequently, the Saudis, Emiratis and Egyptians blocked Turkish media, as well as popular Turkish soap operas, and there were unofficial boycotts of Turkish products.

The split has manifested itself in arenas such as Syria where the Arab quartet set out to normalize relations with Bashar al-Assad’s regime while Erdogan retained his support for opposition fighters and the Libyan conflict where Turkey supports the Tripoli-based national accord government while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt support the forces of renegade Commander Khalifa Haftars.

Tug of war

However, the diplomatic war of attrition is no longer sustainable, according to Eyup Ersoy, professor of international relations at Turkeys Ahi Evran University.

The relentless standoff in regional geopolitics has failed to bring clear supremacy for each state over the other and continues to inflict political and economic costs, he said.

On the economic front, Turkey is driven by the need to incent foreign investors to consolidate its failing economy and needs a semblance of normalcy in its foreign policy to attract foreign investment, Ersoy said.

Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington, said improving trade relations with Saudi Arabia would improve Turkey’s deficit by widening the current account.

Since the 1980s, Saudi capital has played a pioneering role in a relatively insular Turkish market that has struggled to attract foreign direct investment, he added. Politics ended this relationship.

Normalization between the Saudi-led coalition and Qatar has removed an obstacle to reconciliation between Ankara and Riyadh.

Another normalization program, this time between Israel and several Arab states, led by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has threatened to deepen Turkey’s current isolation in regional geopolitics, Ersoy said.

Bypassing such an outcome is another factor contributing to a possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia for Turkey.

From Riyadh’s perspective, Turkey saw the diplomatic pullback that Ankara toned down its rhetoric against regional rivals and stepped back in areas such as gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean calmed Saudi concern over a possible regional hegemony of Ankara, Ersoy added.

According to observers, however, potential obstacles persist.

Evin argued that the Erdogans’ ideological commitment to the Muslim Brotherhood could hamper ties, but Bakir said the movement no longer posed a threat to Arab states.

They were being used by the Emiratis and the Saudis as a pretext to justify their actions against Qatar, he said.

Meanwhile, the apparent personal animosity between Erdogan and the Saudi Crown Prince, known as MBS, should be bridged to advance a good relationship, according to Caliskan.

The biggest challenge is the personal relationship between Erdogan and MBS, which has been like a personal vendetta for Erdogan since the Khashoggi affair, he said.

Measures to improve relations have not resolved the underlying rivalries between Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Africa, the eastern Mediterranean and other regions where Riyadh sees Turkey’s footprint as a threat.

In the Gulf, the strategic ties between Ankara and Doha, including Turkey’s military base, will continue to present an unpleasant challenge for Saudi Arabia, Ersoy said.

Iran and Turkey

Turkey’s collaboration with Iran, the two supported each other in the face of US sanctions and worked with Russia to resolve the Syrian war has been another source of alarm for the Saudis.

On the flip side, any move by the Biden administration to ease the pressure on Iran could see Saudi Arabia look to Turkey for help in containing Tehran, the kingdom’s biggest rival.

Caliskan said the next six months could see the United States or Qatar mediating between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with more cooperation led by financial affairs and followed by regional collaboration.

Ankara could also seek to compartmentalize its ties with Riyadh as it has done with Iran and Israel to separate financial ties from politics, although Erdemir said: It might prove more difficult to repeat the same type compartmentalization with regard to Saudi Arabia, in particular. given the depth of the divide over the Muslim Brotherhood.

Failure to address the root causes of the disagreement will only lead to a tentative settlement, according to Ersoy.

In short, it would only be a truce.