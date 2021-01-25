Opinion: America’s healing must begin with holding Donald Trump accountable for his actions





Donald Trump greets supporters on the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty Images

Erna Paris is the author of seven books including Long Shadows: Truth, Lies and History, and The Sun Climbs Slow: The International Criminal Court and the Struggle for Justice.

The wrongs we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so clever, and so devastating that civilization cannot tolerate being ignored because it cannot survive their repetition. – Robert H. Jackson, opening speech of the Nuremberg trials in November 1945

Although the recent attack on the seat of government of the United States has not been comparable to the events addressed by the Nuremberg Tribunal, which ruled genocidal war crimes, the prescient words of Judge Robert Jacksons on the responsibility s’ apply directly. The coup against the United States Capitol was an act of domestic terrorism, a major criminal offense; and as Mr Jackson said, such crimes cannot tolerate being ignored because civilization (or democracy) cannot survive their repetition.

The story continues under the ad

Impunity for serious acts plagues societies because failure to hold individual perpetrators accountable (often deliberately) encourages oblivion. Impunity encourages perpetrators to rejoice in their putative success and to infer, rightly, that citizens do not want to stop them. This is perilous in the short and long term.

In the short term, Donald Trump did not credibly disavow his incitement to insurgency, dangerously encouraging his supporters and hampering reconciliation even though he left office. An apology, or recognition of Joe Bidens’ victory, would have been key to changing the mindset of at least some of his supporters and easing divisions. But the long term is potentially even more problematic, because without accountability it will be more difficult to place what must become a necessary marker between a dark past and a brighter future.

Criminal trials are useful tools for placing such markers. In the 1990s, for example, the ICTY and ICTR, the UN ad hoc trials for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda succeeded in doing so, even though the sight of former leaders in the prisoners’ box provoked resistance. But due process and solid evidence were and remain crucial. Telling the truth under oath, combined with serious consequences, can help deter further violence. Donald Trump must be punished in all legal ways before a genuine national healing can begin.

Its impeachment revives this process, even if it is not corroborated by a Senate vote, because partial justice is better than nothing; and because it is the correct conclusion of his attempts to destroy individuals and institutions. From the first warnings to lock up (Hillary Clinton), to the attempt to erase the facts (fake news), to the dog-whistling encouragement of white supremacists (good people on both sides), to the rejection of a clearly won election. , M. The strengths of the last call to insurrection are part of a visible pattern.

So how can America place markers to separate the past from the present and help isolate the future? In addition to his impeachment, ways must be found to prevent Mr. Trump from running again. (Although scholars are divided over the viability of this tool, the little-known Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that no one can perform their duties if they have engaged in an insurgency or rebellion against the States. The media titans must block Mr. Trumps’ accounts indefinitely. Finally, Republicans who contributed to the insurgency must be indicted and / or expelled.

It’s also possible that the perpetrators’ lawsuits expose white supremacists in new ways. White supremacy is as American as apple pie. It went in a continuous line of slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, KKK, George Wallace’s bait race to the Charlottesville riot, a black church fire in Mississippi (with the words Vote Trump spray-painted on one wall), massive biased incarceration and clashes with Black Lives Matter, to name a few. The mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018 also exposed the movement’s anti-Semitic tension. Donald Trump had only to tap into this river of badly treated historical racism to activate the thugs among his supporters. Charges and evidence-based trials will allow persistent Republicans loyal to Trump to repudiate these groups.

But the healing will need to include greater respect: Democrats, for example, must stop denigrating Trump supporters as deplorable and start working on more equal income distribution, among other remedies for alienation. Unity and reconciliation will test the United States in unprecedented ways, but neither will be possible without accountability for the crimes instigated by Donald Trump.

The story continues under the ad

As Kofi Annan said at the inauguration of the International Criminal Court in March 2003, it is true that justice can only be done when the peaceful order of society is assured, but we have come to understand that the reverse is also true. Without justice, there can be no peace.

Keep your opinions specific and informed. Receive the Opinion newsletter. Register today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos