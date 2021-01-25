Politics, Race and Religion: Internet Pandemic Disinformation Course in Southeast Asia

From supposedly declining stories food stocks in Singapore to Indonesian land Allegedly traded to China for precious supplies of vaccine, false tales of COVID-19 swirled across the internet in Southeast Asia for months.

Disinformation in the region is not a new phenomenon. In Indonesia’s 2014 elections, Islamist groups targeted current President Joko Widodo and falsely claimed he was not a Muslim of Chinese descent. The armies of online trolls were notoriously instrumental in propelling Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to victory in his 2016 campaign. Concerns about disinformation led governments to implement highly controversial legislation Thailand and Malaysia.

Now, the disinformation ecosystem in Southeast Asia continues to thrive in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is spreading at significantly different rates in countries in the region. The number of cases remains low in Singapore and Thailand, while cases in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at a high or increasing level. Public emergency response is also available in different flavors. Initially, the Singaporean, Malaysian and Thai authorities reacted quickly by implementing various lockdown measures, which were widely supported and were relatively successful in containing the virus. The first reopenings in Indonesia have been heavily criticized in light of worrying infection rates. And public health measures in the Philippines are still constrained by insufficient screening and screening capacity.

Unsurprisingly, politically motivated disinformation has incorporated COVID-19 as countries grapple with the pandemic. In the Philippines, common false narratives involve foreign personalities praising Duterte and his government’s response, while discredithis political opposition through poorly attributed quotes and graphics. Civil society groups who have pushed back Duterte’s strongman government have been targeted by deceptive Facebook posts that make it appear that they violates quarantine rules.

In Malaysia, opposition leaders shared a picture false unemployment statistics, claiming they were the highest in the country’s history. In another case, a Old group photo of parliamentarians congregating near each other and not wearing masks have also made the rounds on social media. The posts falsely claimed the scene took place during the pandemic.

In neighboring Indonesia, there were a lot of stories surrounding President Joko Widodo, from rumors that he and members of his cabinet were socialize without appropriate distancing measures to accusations of Indonesian land barter with Chinese companies in exchange for vaccines.

In Singapore, false stories about the government’s inability to respond effectively to the pandemic began as early as January 2020, claiming the city-state was running out of face masks or that the city-state was unable to trace new sources of the virus, which the government has challenged. Facebook video With thousands of views, members of the opposition Workers’ Party staged a rally in July during the pandemic when in fact the video was a victory parade in 2012.

Misinformation about COVID-19 in the region also has racial and anti-immigrant overtones. Articles on WhatsApp in Singapore reported that undercover authorities were carrying out checks prevent gatherings during Eid, a Muslim holiday. The stories were fake, according to fact-checking operation Black Dot Research, which investigates the allegations on Singaporean social media. The migrant workers, who tested postiive for the virus, have been falsely accused in misleading Facebook posts of failing to follow isolation rules. They were also accused, without proof, of intentionally fall ill to stay in the country. Singapore’s large expat population has also been targeted by fake stories about how they were treated harshly for flouting the country’s sudden lockdown response.

False stories about Rohingya ethnic refugees in Malaysia reflects anti-immigrant sentiment in the country.

At the start of the pandemic, Malaysian authorities hijacked a boat transporting over 200 Rohingya refugees; In another case, the migrants were arrested , sparking a massive public debate that dominated social media and news channels in the spring of 2020. At the time, there was widespread false information that Rohingya refugees positive for COVID-19 attended mass religious gatherings, which migrants flouted lockdown rules praying together, and that migrants received financial assistance stay in Malaysia.

In Indonesia, the false narratives have taken on an anti-Chinese sentiment. False rumors have spread about the government facilitating a influx of Chinese workers which would have had the underlying motive of annihilate the nation by deliberately spreading the virus. The stories also criticized and commented on Indonesia’s agreement to conduct clinical trials for a vaccine against the Chinese coronavirus. Some fake messages claimed that Indonesia was the only country willing to be “the guinea pig” and that China was running out of monkeys to test and turned to the Indonesian people instead.

The false accounts also followed religious lines, reflecting the religious diversity of the region. Malaysia and Indonesia, which are close in geography, culture, religion and language, have seen the spread of similar false narratives and stories. Some have claimed that Islam is the answer to the pandemic. A Facebook video with an Indonesian caption allegedly showed musicians from various religions reciting the Islamic names of God, supposedly a sign that people had finally learned to weather the pandemic. In reality, the clip was a repurposed video from a previous concert in Istanbul. On a related note, another old video – this time shot in Azerbaijan – falsely claimed to show the first Islamic call to prayer in Spain in 500 years. According to AFP, the Indonesian legend read: “After being banned in Spain (Andalusia) 500 years ago, azan was called for the first time yesterday (March 28, 2020) in the country where Islam was victorious, and that was is produced when the coronavirus the crisis becomes global. The video has been shared over 600 times.

A widely shared conspiracy theory that has spread across Indonesian social media has proposed that the pandemic was fabricated by the global elite to stop the rise of Islam. Another WhatsApp message in predominantly Muslim Malaysia warned Muslims that the pandemic was a sign of the end of time and believers should repent.

The trajectory of coronavirus cases, lockdowns and stories of disinformation reflects the diversity of Southeast Asian history, politics and culture. Disinformation has adapted over time.

Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a series of researchers working with the COVID-19 disinformation project of the Empireical Studies of Conflict at Princeton University. Led by Professor Jacob Shapiro and Samikshya Siwakoti – a research specialist for the Conflict Studies Project – students at Princeton and other universities are cataloging the various false accounts that are popping up online about the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers can view the team’s disinformation spreadsheet here.