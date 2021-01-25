Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for being discreet about the Chinese intrusion

In a new jibe to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the prime minister on Monday for being low key on the issue of the Chinese intrusion into Indian territory.

It comes as several Indian soldiers were injured in a physical scuffle with Chinese soldiers along the Real Line of Control (LAC) last week near the Naku La area of ​​Sikkim. The Indian army said Monday that it was a “minor confrontation” between the troops on January 20.

The confrontation was resolved by local commanders in accordance with established protocols, the military said in a statement.

In his latest tweet, Gandhi said, “China is expanding occupation into Indian territory. Mr. 56” hasn’t said the word “China” for months. Perhaps he could start by saying the word “China”. “

Gandhi had accused the central government on Sunday of the Chinese intrusion into India.

If India’s workers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and had opportunities, China would never dare to enter India, the congressman said on Sunday.

Gandhi further alleged that China understood that the Indian economy was on its knees and that every government action was meant to strengthen five to six big entrepreneurs.

The former congressman is on a three-day visit to the western belt of Tamil Nadu. He interacts with the farmers, weavers and the general public there.

Gandhi is in the state until today and must also visit the Dindigul district.

Assembly elections are scheduled for Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.