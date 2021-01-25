Biden drops Trump’s military ban on transgender people





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to overturn a Pentagon policy that broadly bans transgender people from joining the military, rejecting a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet at during his first year in office, one person informed. on the decision told The Associated Press.

Biden is generally expected to reverse Trump’s policies in his early days in office. The White House could announce the move as early as Monday, according to the person briefed on the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order.

The decision to reverse the policy has the backing of Bidens’ newly confirmed Defense Secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin, who spoke about the need to reverse it during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

I support the president’s plan or project to overturn the ban, Austin said. If you are fit and qualified to serve and can maintain standards, you should be allowed to serve.

The move comes as Biden plans to shift his attention to the fairness issues that he says continue to follow almost every aspect of American life. Ahead of his inauguration, the Bidens transition team circulated a note from Ron Klain, now White House chief of staff, who outlined Bidens’ plan to use his first full week as president to advance equity and supporting communities of color and other underserved communities.

The move to overturn the transgender ban is also the latest example of Biden using executive power in his early days as president to dismantle Trump’s legacy. His early actions include orders to overturn a Trump administration ban on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, halt construction of the US-Mexico border wall and launch an initiative to advance racial equity.

Biden is also due to hold an oath-taking ceremony Monday at the White House for Austin, who has become the country’s first black defense secretary.

It’s unclear how quickly the Pentagon can implement a new policy, and whether it will take time to work out the details.

Until a few years ago, military personnel could be fired from the military for being transgender, but that changed under the Obama administration. In 2016, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to serve openly. And the military set July 1, 2017 as the date on which transgender people would be allowed to enlist.

However, after Trump took office, his administration delayed the enlistment date and called for further study to determine whether allowing transgender people to serve would affect readiness or effectiveness. military.

Weeks later, Trump surprised military leaders by surprise, tweeting that the government would not accept or allow transgender people to serve in any capacity in the military. Our military must focus on a decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be weighed down by the enormous medical costs and disruption transgender people in the military would cause, he wrote.

It took nearly two years, but after a long and complicated legal battle and additional reviews, the Defense Department approved in April 2019 the new policy which did not follow a total ban but precluded transgender troops and military recruits. to switch to another sex and required most individuals to serve in their birth sex.

Under this policy, transgender troops currently in service and anyone who signed an enlistment contract before the effective date could continue with hormone treatment and gender transition plans if they were diagnosed with dysphoria. gender.

But after that date, no one with gender dysphoria who took hormones or who switched to another sex was allowed to enlist. Troops who were already on duty and diagnosed with gender dysphoria were required to serve in their birth sex and were not allowed to take hormones or undergo transitional surgery.

Under Trump’s policy, a service member can be fired on the basis of a diagnosis of gender dysphoria if they are unable or unwilling to adhere to all applicable standards, including standards associated with their gender. biological, or seeking to switch to another sex. . And he said the troops must be formally advised and given the opportunity to change their decision before the discharge is finalized.

In 2019, an estimated 14,700 active duty and reserve soldiers identify as transgender, but not all of them seek treatment. Since July 2016, over 1,500 service members have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria; as of February 1, 2019, 1,071 were currently in service. According to the Pentagon, the department spent about $ 8 million on transgender care between 2016 and 2019. The military’s annual health care budget exceeds $ 50 billion.

The four department heads told Congress in 2018 that they saw no issues with discipline, morale, or unit readiness with transgender troops openly serving in the military. But they also acknowledged that some commanders spent a lot of time with transgender people who were working for medical reasons and other transitional issues.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

