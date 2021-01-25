Xi Jinping to open Virtual World Economic Forum as West hits Covid

Chinese President Xi Jinping was due to open a fully virtual World Economic Forum on Monday, with his country still appearing on the right track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic which continues to wreak havoc elsewhere.

Monday’s program reflects the global economic situation, with Xi headlining as European policymakers – including European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and French and German economy ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier – discuss “Restoring Economic Growth”.

US President Joe Biden will be absent from the week-long online meeting as he tackles pressing and intimidating challenges at home.

The January 2020 WEF, which took place at its usual Swiss alpine resort of Davos, saw the global elite barely begin to worry about a pandemic that had surfaced in China a month earlier.

One year later, the coronavirus is leaving a growing number of deaths, devastating economies and depriving millions of people of work.

And initial optimism about a swift and smooth rollout of the pandemic-ending vaccine has waned in the face of distribution hiccups and new virus variants.

But China and other Asian countries are making a comeback in 2021 of the virus that struck them first.

In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week’s event is entitled: “A crucial year to rebuild confidence”.

The big European names will be German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the executive of the European Union.

Biden will not appear at Virtual Davos, which has never been on the White House calendar – even though the new administration has pledged to revive multilateral foreign policy after four years of Donald’s “America First” approach. Trump.

Trump has stopped by Davos twice, with the real estate billionaire enjoying mingling with the global business elite.

Biden is nevertheless bringing in John Kerry, the special climate envoy who will be greeted after the new Democratic president brings Washington back to the Paris climate agreement, as well as his top Covid-19 adviser, Anthony Fauci.

The presidents of China and South Korea as well as the prime ministers of India and Japan came from Asia.

Following the first virtual session, Davos will move in May to Singapore, far from the luxury Swiss ski resort where it has been held since its launch in 1971, an original idea by German professor Klaus Schwab.

The reason given for the change is health and safety, as the city-state has recorded only 29 deaths linked to Covid-19.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY IN DH

And a virtual forum is not particularly appealing to the well-heeled movers and shakers of the world, who enjoy closed-door gatherings in luxury hotels rather than meetings in formal settings.

But the move also reflects economic reality, as French credit insurance group Euler Hermes noted in a study this month that the “global economic center of gravity” has been shifting to Asia since 2002.

Growing 2.3% last year as other major economies collapsed, China is now on track to match the size of the U.S. economy in 2030, two years earlier than what analysts had predicted before the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 crisis could accelerate the shift in the global balance towards Asia,” Euler Hermes said.

Meanwhile, a UN report released over the weekend showed that last year China beat the United States as the top foreign investment destination for the first time.

In a column published in October, Schwab said 2021 could be a positive and historic year, 75 years after the original “Year Zero” after the devastation of World War II.

“We again have a chance to rebuild,” he said in the Project Syndicate magazine website comment, calling for rethinking capitalism in light of a pandemic that has deepened inequality.

He said “Covid-19 has dealt the final blow” to the post-war model where free markets and government-limited prosperity and progress are no longer “sustainable, environmentally or socially.”

In a report scheduled to coincide with the start of the forum, anti-poverty group Oxfam said on Monday that inequality was rising in almost all countries at the same time, a first since the records began.

“It could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover,” Oxfam said in the study “The Inequality Virus”.