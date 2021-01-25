Islamabad restaurant owners regret manager joke why DJ close to Imran was arrested





New Delhi: The owners of an upscale cafe in Islamabad, Pakistan, who mocked their manager for not speaking fluent English in a viral video, apologized on Thursday after intense backlash.

The two women Uzma and Dia, owners of ‘Cannoli by Cafe Soul’ restaurant had posted a video where they could be seen asking their nine-year-old manager to introduce themselves in English. When he struggled to do so, they laughed at him and even made fun of him for his inability to learn the language even after three lessons.

However, the video was heavily criticized on social media, with the duo accused of classist behavior. The #BoycottCannoli hashtag was also a major Twitter trend in Pakistan.

In a clarification Thursday, the two owners noted: “We are saddened and appalled by the reaction of people, how they misinterpreted our jokes with a member of the team. This video portrays the gup shup between us as a team, and is never wanted or taken in a hurtful or negative way.

The restaurant has more than 4,000 followers on its Instagram page.

Imran Khan’s official sound engineer caught in the crossfire

An audio engineer, Asif Nazar Butt, known as DJ Butt, has become the target of Pakistani politics. Butt, who was once Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official sound engineer, was arrested last month for providing a public address system to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the opposition alliance in Pakistan.

The PDM had planned a nationwide protest against the government led by Imran Khan on December 13 in Lahore, just days after Butt was arrested by police. He was arrested on charges of “possession of illegal weapons”, but noted that his rifle was authorized.

This is not the first time that the sound engineer has been arrested for being affiliated with a political party.

Butt met Khan in 2011 when he was looking for someone to set the stage for protests by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In 2014, he was arrested for providing an audio system to a PTI rally while the government led by Nawaz Sharif was in power and was charged with violating article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the ‘use of loudspeakers in public gatherings.

Ex-cop to star in ‘dating specialist’ biopic

A former policeman, Tariq Islam, who worked under the famous and dreaded Karachi police officer, Chaudhry Aslam Khan, will portray him in the upcoming biopic Chaudhry the Martyr.

SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan was killed in a remote control bomb attack by the Taliban terrorist group in January 2014. A suicide bomber crashed into his vehicle in the police convoy on the Lyari highway in Karachi. Two other police officers were also killed in the attack.

Sadly known as the “dating specialist,” Khan is said to have killed 80 suspected terrorists during his nearly 30-year career.

Azeem Sajjad, director of the film, is said to have said that Islam must be trained to act. Tariq and Khan belong to the same village and even worked together in the Pakistani army.

Pakistan in a frenzy over ‘Sialkot ka Imran Khan’

A video of a Pakistani man, who looks like Imran Khan, has plunged social media into a frenzy in the country.

The man in the video Shah Hussain is a fruit seller and said a lot of women hit him because he looks like the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The video was shot when Hussain, from Swat, was traveling to Sialkot. He was in town selling fruit when someone took the clip and many now call him “Sialkot ka Imran Khan (Sialkot Imran Khan)”.

His look is the same as that of young Imran Khan https://t.co/PpE88esakf

– Abbas (@ Abbas1kazmi) January 18, 2021

If imran Khan and Hritik roshan had a son: https://t.co/uiGdSzJT0S

– Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) January 18, 2021

Some even compared him to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Also read: Pakistan ready to spend an additional $ 36 million to bail out the Roosevelt Hotel, its main asset in New York

