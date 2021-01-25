COVID-19 expert warns wealthy countries like Canada not to stockpile vaccines

The Toronto Mass Vaccination Clinic premieres January 17, 2021. Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

The richest countries in the world will be guilty of serious wrongdoing if they don’t stop stockpiling vaccines, one of Asia’s top epidemiologists has said, warning that the pandemic is worsening dangerous global inequalities.

The Canadian government and others should act as quickly and quickly as possible to free up excess supply volumes, said Gabriel Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, in an interview with The Globe and Mail .

Professor Leung, who studied at the University of Western Ontario and completed his medical residency in Toronto, is a veteran of the SARS outbreak in Hong Kong who was among the first to identify the immensity of the risk of COVID-19. From last January, he released estimates suggesting that the new coronavirus was spreading in Wuhan much more widely than the Chinese government had then recognized. He then quickly identified the global consequences of this rapidly evolving disease.

Now he is warning that the response to COVID-19, especially among wealthy countries, risks inflicting global pain that goes beyond symptoms of the virus.

Professor Leung said last year not enough was done to stop the spread of the disease or help countries struggling to cope with its effects. This year we are likely to commit this serious and deep inequality a second time, but this time by commission, he said. That is, to accumulate an inequitable allowance. We must not do this.

This is a particularly relevant message for Canada, where Justin Trudeau’s government has already drawn criticism for providing five times as many vaccines as needed for Canadians. At the same time, research by the Peoples Vaccine Alliance shows that 67 poorest countries have ensured sufficient supplies for only one in 10 people.

Realpolitik dictates that Ottawa act quickly to immunize Canadians, Professor Leung said.

But as you become more confident in the supply that it is stable and that it can keep pace with your actual vaccine delivery logistics, you will start releasing doses that are greater than those in the population. Canadian needs, said Professor Leung.

The federal government has pledged to vaccinate anyone who wants it by September.

But failure to share the wealth of vaccines will only accelerate the growth of populism and tribalism that had already, before the pandemic, expressed growing global resentment. COVID has brought some of these long unresolved issues to the fore very acutely, Professor Leung said. Indeed, the virus has just made things worse.

Vaccine disparities also have geopolitical significance.

China has used its domestically developed blows for political ends. Beijing has taken heed of heads of state who set an example for their people by receiving Chinese vaccines, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said this week.

These include Turkeys Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesias Joko Widodo, Jordans Bisher al Khasawneh and Bahraini Salman bin Hamad. Others have made their desire for the Chinese jab public, including Cambodians Hun Sen, Perus Francisco Sagasti and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.

China has not disclosed whether its own top leaders have been vaccinated. And it’s unclear how many doses of Chinese vaccines have actually been sent overseas, as Beijing races to protect its 1.4 billion people. The value of Chinese vaccines has also been questioned by a huge disparity in test results, including a Brazilian clinical trial that found the vaccine developed by Sinovac to be 50.38% effective.

Yet Beijing has used images of foreign leaders taking Chinese medicine as evidence of its useful intentions. Many countries believe that China is keeping its promise to make vaccines a public good, Hua said.

However, even in countries where vaccination is rapidly evolving, Prof Leung cautioned against waiting for rapid relief from lockdown restrictions. It is not clear whether those who are vaccinated can continue to be carriers of the virus, infecting others. The emergence of new strains is also of concern, given the uncertainty over the protection existing vaccines will offer as the virus continues to mutate.

The inoculation process will likely take years, presaging a long period of social dislocations to come.

It would probably take the world two or even three years to vaccinate everyone. So this was not something that would happen in 2021, Professor Leung said.

And the global vaccination is unlikely to completely defeat the virus. Instead, Professor Leung said, the best hope is that the vaccines will alleviate his severity so that he looks like the seasonal flu.

It will not eliminate COVID-19. But that should remove the reason for the lockdowns and movement restrictions that have plagued life for much of the past year.

With the seasonal flu, we don’t shut down the whole world. We don’t have these rolling stops every season, he said. But if we think the vaccine will eliminate COVID-19, that’s probably asking too much.

In the meantime, he urged health officials to avoid tunnel vision from the virus.

Taking care of people’s emotional and mental well-being is no less important than the infectious pathogen itself, he said.

