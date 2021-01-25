Play XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Game 28





Fakhar Zaman. (Photo by Mike Hewitt / Getty Images) Match details:

The 28th match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 will be played on Tuesday between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the State Bank of Pakistan sports complex in Karachi.

This match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time (10:00 a.m. IST) and could be broadcast live on PCB’s YT.

Overview:

The two teams are all set to play their 10th game of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021. In their first meeting, Balochistan won the draw and they decided to beat first. After the end of the first innings, Balochistan recorded a gigantic total of 377 points in the awarded overs. In the second half of the match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a Himalayan target in front of them. However, they chased the target with players like Sahibzada Farhan and Kamran Ghulam helping their team cross the victory line.

Additionally, Balochistan didn’t have a good competition as they have lost 6 of their nine games and are anchored in the points table. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is right in front of them as they have won 5 of the nine matches they have played in the league so far. Currently, they are placed in the 2nd position of the points table with 10 points in their bag. We can expect a competitive battle on Tuesday as Balochistan take to the field in revenge for the opener.

BAL vs KHP Weather Report Match 28:

The weather in Karachi has remained bright for cricket. There is no change in the weather as the sun is expected to shine with temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Step state / report:

The trail to this place is a friendly trail where anything over 300 is easily chased away. Thus, the team that wins the toss will seek to run on that field.

Average score of the first rounds:

324 (out of the last six games played at this venue)

Record of teams in pursuit:

Won 5; Lost 1; Tie 0

News on injuries and availability:

(Kamran Ghulam and Sajid Khan are not available as they have been added to the tryout team against South Africa)

BAL vs KHP Today’s probable game eleven: Balochistan:

Bismillah Khan (sem.), Haris Sohail (c), Imran Farhat, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawar, Jalat Khan, Taj Wali, Raza ul Hasan, Azeem Ghumman, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Junaid Jr

Bench:

Adnan Akmal, Ali Rafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Gohar Faiz, Nazar Hussain, Taimoor Ali, Awais Zia, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Haris (sem.), Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Khalid Usman (c), Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Muhammad Amir Azmat, Imran Khan.

Bench:

Irfanullah Shah, Arshad-Iqbal, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Mohammad Mohsin, Israrullah, Rehan Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir Khan.

BAL vs KHP Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Game:

Imran Farhat is his team’s best run-getter who has plundered 376 runs at an average of 47 in his eight outings.

Following him, wicket keeper batsman Bismillah Khan is a good choice for your team as he has scored 320 points and has the ability to score points in the first order.

Taj Wali will be Balochistan’s key bowler in the next match. It picked up 11 wickets at an economic rate well below 5.

The skipper on the side, Khalid Usman will be a go-to choice for your team. The latter amassed 339 points for his team he played on average around 68.

Fakhar Zaman is in good form against central Punjab in the previous match. He scored 92 points to help his team cross the victory line. In total, Fakhar Zaman has accumulated 302 points so far in the league.

The tournament’s main wicket-taker, Asif Afridi is a go-to choice for your fantastic team. He has pocketed 16 wickets from his nine appearances and is expected to lead the bowling in the next game.

Selection of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Options Khalid Usman, Akbar-ur-Rehman

Options of Vice-Captain Imran Farhat, Fakhar Zaman

XI game suggestion # 1 for BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper Bismillah Khan

Batters Sahibzada Farhan, Imran Farhat (VC), Adil Amin

All-Rounders Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Haris Sohail

Bowlers Taj Wali, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran

XI game suggestion # 2 for BAL vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper Bismillah Khan

Drummers Fakhar Zaman (VC), Imran Farhat, Ayaz Tasawar

Polyvalent Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Akbar-ur-Rehman (C)

Bowlers Taj Wali, Jalat Khan, Imran Khan

Expert advice

Try to take four all-rounders in your Dream11 Fantasy team. Because they can add points with the bat and the ball. Also, try to make Ifftikhar Ahmed a vice captain in one of your teams at your own risk.

Today’s BAL vs KHP Likely Winners:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to win this game.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

