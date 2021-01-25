PM Modi weakened India, attacked farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center on several issues, including the three contentious farm laws, while addressing the people of Karur in Tamil Nadu . Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the polled state, has repeatedly criticized the Center for neglecting and undermining the people of Tamil Nadu.

“If we look at the nation and see what the Prime Minister has done over the past six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where the BJP-RSS ideology continues to spread hatred across the country . Our greatest strength, our economy has been demolished, ”Gandhi said on Monday, according to the ANI news agency. “Our young people are no longer able to find work and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the actions taken by our prime minister,” Gandhi added.

The three laws introduced by the Center, which sparked protests from farmers, will destroy the agricultural sector, he said. “The Prime Minister is attacking our farmers. He introduced three new laws that will destroy Indian agriculture and hand it over to two or three big industrialists. Imagine one of the laws clearly states that farmers cannot go to court for protect themselves, ”he said.

The congressional lawmaker said on Sunday that his party would not allow Prime Minister Modi to “destroy the foundation of India” and also criticized the Center following the farmers’ protest. He said the farmer lakhs do not “celebrate” the laws and protest at the Delhi borders because “they understand that you (the PM) are stealing their future”. Prior to that, he had searched Prime Minister Modi, claiming he did not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt of Tamil Nadu, which is due to hold assembly elections later this year, and interacted with farmers, weavers and MSME representatives. He visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur in the southern state among others. This is the Congressional leader’s second visit to the state this month. On January 14, Gandhi traveled to Madurai to attend Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu.