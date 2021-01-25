Politics
PM Modi weakened India, attacked farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the polled state, has repeatedly criticized the Center for neglecting and undermining the people of Tamil Nadu.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:08 p.m.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center on several issues, including the three contentious farm laws, while addressing the people of Karur in Tamil Nadu . Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the polled state, has repeatedly criticized the Center for neglecting and undermining the people of Tamil Nadu.
“If we look at the nation and see what the Prime Minister has done over the past six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where the BJP-RSS ideology continues to spread hatred across the country . Our greatest strength, our economy has been demolished, ”Gandhi said on Monday, according to the ANI news agency. “Our young people are no longer able to find work and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the actions taken by our prime minister,” Gandhi added.
Read also | Dazzling GDP growth: Rahul Gandhi denounces PM Modi on the rise in fuel prices
The three laws introduced by the Center, which sparked protests from farmers, will destroy the agricultural sector, he said. “The Prime Minister is attacking our farmers. He introduced three new laws that will destroy Indian agriculture and hand it over to two or three big industrialists. Imagine one of the laws clearly states that farmers cannot go to court for protect themselves, ”he said.
The congressional lawmaker said on Sunday that his party would not allow Prime Minister Modi to “destroy the foundation of India” and also criticized the Center following the farmers’ protest. He said the farmer lakhs do not “celebrate” the laws and protest at the Delhi borders because “they understand that you (the PM) are stealing their future”. Prior to that, he had searched Prime Minister Modi, claiming he did not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt of Tamil Nadu, which is due to hold assembly elections later this year, and interacted with farmers, weavers and MSME representatives. He visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur in the southern state among others. This is the Congressional leader’s second visit to the state this month. On January 14, Gandhi traveled to Madurai to attend Jallikattu, a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]