Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats to members of Congress ahead of former President Donald Trump’s second trial, including disturbing talks about the murder of lawmakers or attack them outside the US Capitol, a US official told The Associated Press.

Threats, and concerns that armed protesters could return to ransack the Capitol again, have prompted U.S. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement to insist that thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington as the Senate moves forward with plans for the Trumps trial, the official told me.

The shocking insurgency on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob has prompted federal officials to rethink security in and around its landmarks, resulting in an unprecedented lockdown for the Bidens inauguration. While the event went off without a hitch and armed protests across the country did not materialize, threats to lawmakers ahead of the Trumps trial illustrated the continuing potential for danger.

Similar to those intercepted by investigators before Bidens’ inauguration, the threats law enforcement officers track down vary in specificity and credibility, said the official, who had been briefed on the matter. Mainly posted online and in newsgroups, the posts included plots to attack members of Congress while traveling to and from the Capitol complex during the trial, according to the official.

The official was not allowed not to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the PA on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement officials are already starting to plan for the possibility of armed protesters returning to the nation’s capital when the Trump Senate trial for inciting a violent insurgency begins the week of February 8. It would be the first impeachment trial of a former American. President.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol on January 6 as Congress convened to certify Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race. More than 800 people are believed to have entered the Capitol during the violent siege, pushing back the overwhelmed police. Capitol Police said they were planning a free speech protest, not a riot, and were caught off guard despite reports that the rally would turn into a riot. Five people died in the melee, including a Capitol Hill policeman who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher.

Although much of the security apparatus around Washington put in place after the riot and before the inauguration of Bidens, it included dozens of military checkpoints and hundreds of enforcement personnel from As additional laws are no longer in place, about 7,000 National Guard members will remain to help federal law enforcement, officials said.

The Guard’s Office said the number of Guard members in Washington fell below 20,000 on Sunday. All but around 7,000 will return home in the coming days. The Guard Bureau said the number of troops in Washington will continue to decline in the coming weeks to around 5,000. They are expected to stay in Washington until mid-March.

At least five people facing federal charges have hinted that they believed they were receiving Trump’s orders when they marched on Capitol Hill on January 6 to challenge the certification of Bidens’ election victory. But now those comments, captured in interviews with reporters and federal agents, are likely to take center stage as Democrats make their case.

More than 130 people have been indicted by federal prosecutors for their role in the riot. In recent weeks, others have been arrested after issuing threats against members of Congress.

They include a Proud Boys supporter who authorities say threatened to deploy three cars full of armed patriots in Washington, threatened to harm Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., And who is accused of storing knives from military style combat and over 1000 rifles. rounds in his New York home. A Texas man was arrested this week for participating in the riot on Capitol Hill and for publishing violent threats, including a call to assassinate Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos