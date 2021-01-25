Boris Johnson and Brexit push Scotland towards independence

Scotland is heading towards independence from the UK after Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged to push forward a referendum on leaving the Union.

The pledge comes amid polls showing majority support among Scots to leave the UK.

Johnson has so far refused to give legal permission for another referendum, but Scotland could still go ahead with a vote.

Scotland is moving towards independence from the United Kingdom. This is the inevitable conclusion to be drawn from the last opinion polls which show a surge of support for Scottish nationalism.

The polls, which now show a steady lead for independence, followed a bleak year for the UK in which it suffered one of the highest coronavirus death rates and worst recessions of any country of the world.

It also coincided with Britain’s exit from the European Union, which a clear majority of Scots voted against.

The combination of anger over Brexit, mistrust of Boris Johnson (who has long offended Scots) and the UK government’s shameful handling of the coronavirus pandemic all conspired to create the perfect environment for the independence movement.

With reports from Scottish fishermen serious problems due to Brexit and wider trade with the EU under serious strain due to the new restrictions created by Brexit, the fate of the Union has never been so poor.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, himself Scottish, warned Monday that the situation risked pushing the UK to become a “failed state” due to growing discontent with the Westminster government in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday decided to capitalize on growing public discontent among Scots by publish an 11-point independence plan.

Crucially, Sturgeon pledged to advance a referendum after the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of whether permission is granted by Johnson.

Johnson has so far refused to consider such a vote, instead highlighting the union’s decisive victory in the last independence referendum in 2014.

Yet in the years that followed, Brexit and the election of Johnson, which is deeply unpopular in Scotland, dramatically increased the prospects for independence.

And with the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections expected to give Sturgeon a absolute majority on a pro-independence ticket, it will become increasingly difficult for Johnson to resist another vote.

Sturgeon on Sunday accused Johnson of being “afraid of democracy”.

In language that seemed to use Johnson’s own campaign messages in the Brexit campaign against him, Sturgeon told BBC that the Prime Minister “fears the verdict and the will of the Scottish people”.

She pledged to move forward with a “legal referendum” once the pandemic has passed and said the Scottish government will fight any attempt to stop them in court.

Such a legal fight would likely be won by Johnson given that the power to call referendums is legally reserved by the UK government.

However, any attempt to defy “the will of the people” by Johnson would only serve to ignite the campaign for independence and make Johnson’s resistance to another referendum even more difficult to sustain in the long run.

And even if Johnson’s legal fight were successful, Sturgeon could go ahead with a savage Catalan-style referendum, which she would likely win, making Johnson’s position even more untenable.

Acceptance of this reality seems to be creeping into Downing Street with journalist James Forsyth, who is Johnson’s press secretary’s husband and a close insider in Johnson’s administration, writing last week that Johnson will likely only be able to delay rather than completely prevent another referendum.

“We realize more and more that Johnson can’t just say no,” Forsyth written in the Times.

Instead, Forsyth writes that Downing Street is heating up at the prospect of resisting an immediate referendum, while promising a reform in England-Scotland relations. Details of the offer could be released by the Prime Minister as early as this week when he was supposed to be in Scotland.

Such promises will be familiar to anyone who has followed recent British political history.

In 2013, former Prime Minister David Cameron sought to crush the desire for Brexit within his own party by promising to reform EU-UK relations before holding a referendum.

At the time, Cameron believed his reforms would end the desire for independence from the EU and help it gain a majority to stay in Europe.

The reality was quite the opposite. Cameron’s reforms were dismissed as meaningless by pro and anti-EU activists, and the anti-EU movement continued to take Britain out of Europe for good.

Johnson is likely to find that his own attempts to prevent Scottish independence have a very similar end.