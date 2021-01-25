Startups In this edition of India Revival Mission we discuss India I IRM: PM Modi Launches Rs 1K-cr Seed Fund with Atmanirbhar for Entrepreneurs





IRM: PM Modi Launches Rs 1K-cr Seed Fund With Atmanirbhar For Entrepreneurs | Photo credit: Times Now On January 17th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 1000 crores ‘Startup India Seed Fund’ to support budding entrepreneurs with the aim of making India Atmanirbhar on the fifth anniversary of Startup India initiative. The fund aims to provide initial liquidity to startups nationwide. India has one of the largest start-up ecosystems in the world with more than 41,000 start-ups. Of these, more than 5,700 start-ups are in the IT sector, more than 3,600 start-ups have been created in the health sector and around 1,700 start-ups have been launched in the agricultural sector. “This will help start and develop new start-ups. In the future, the government will also support startups to go into debt by giving guarantees, ”Modi said at the Prarambh Start-up India international summit. “India is trying to create a start-up ecosystem that will be based on the key principle of youth, by youth and for youth,” he added. In this edition of IRM, some entrepreneurs from India Inc talk about this seed fund and other programs that the NDA government has announced in recent years to help them become global giants. Ankush Singla, co-founder of Coding Ninjas and Captain Coder; Madhav Rajgarhia, director and SEO at Neutral Fuels; Pratham Khandelwal, co-founder of Headfone; Rasik Pansare, co-founder and marketing director at Get My Parking.







