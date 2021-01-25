China’s intrusion into Ladakh is rooted in the Middle Empire mentality of Beijing: Lobsang Sangay

New Delhi, China’s intrusion into Ladakh is rooted in the mentality of Beijing’s Middle Empire and Mao Zedong’s five-fingered strategy for the region, said Lobsang Sangay, chairman of the Tibet Central Authority (CTA).

In an exclusive interview with India Narrative, Sangay said India should not have been surprised by either the Doklam incident in 2017 or the recent Ladakh intrusion, as both events were rooted in the five-finger strategy. of Mao, the founder of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“I have said it several times on national (Indian) television that China has a five-finger policy. Tibet is the palm (so they decided) to occupy Tibet. Then (they thought) let’s capture Ladakh …) capture Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal, and between the two there is also Uttarakhand and Himachal. So that was in the 1950s. So when Galwan arrived or when Doklam arrived, we were surprised to know how it happened. But 60 years ago (China had) openly declared (its point of view). ”

He added: What is happening in Nepal? This is not new, as we have already said. The reality is that not only are they (the Chinese) intervening in Nepal and Burma, but also in Indian territory.

Sikyong, or chairman of CTA, the Tibetan government-in-exile, born in Darjeeling and educated at Harvard, stressed that “expansionism” is part of Chinese DNA and that it is rooted in the deep-rooted mentality of the country. ‘Beijing Middle Kingdom. “The term Zhongguo (the commonly known name of China) means the Middle Kingdom. All in the outskirts are barbarians. Tibetans are barbarians, Indians are barbarians, everyone; they are the greatest civilization. , the greatest race and all must be civilized. So expansionism is in their DNA. If you really think that they are not going to expand into your territory, then you did not understand Imperial China or the concept of Middle Empire. (Hence) they interfere in Nepal, Myanmar and all neighboring countries and now incursion into Indian territory, ”he observed.

Sangay pointed out that the Ladakh intrusion that led to the Galwan Valley tragedy in which 20 Indian soldiers and the unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed was being planned when Chinese leader Xi Jinping met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an informal summit in Chennai in 2019.



“The Galwan Valley tragedy was predicted as Prime Minister Modi ji signed an agreement or met Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu. Because, if you look at the Galwan Valley preparation (intrusion) with 10,000 to 30,000, it would have taken six months for 12 months to get all the supplies and troops to the border. ”

The Tibetan leader acknowledged that seizing Tibet’s resources was China’s main motivation behind its capture of the territory in 1950.

“Tibet’s name in Chinese is Xizang, which means western treasure. There are uranium, gold, copper, and lithium that go into cell phone batteries. China gets 70% of the lithium from it. Tibet. (It is also) the second largest copper mine. In Asia. There are 120 different types of minerals (in Tibet). So (by) capturing western treasures, China becomes rich. ”

Tibet is well known as the water tower of Asia. The Mekong, Yellow River, Yangtze, Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra), Indus and Karnali all originate from the Tibetan Plateau and are home to hundreds of millions of people downstream. China recently announced plans to build a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River, raising concerns in India and Bangladesh.

Sangay said he was optimistic about supporting the Tibetan cause during Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Joe Biden was Vice President of President (Barack) Obama and President Obama had met his Holiness (the Dalai Lama) four times. And when Joe Biden was running for the presidential election, he said he would meet with the Dalai Lama and would support him in the cause and impose sanctions on Chinese officials who violated human rights in Tibet. Thus, we expect the continuation of the same US government policy to support Tibet. Tibet has always been a bipartisan issue. ”

The Tibetan politician added that new Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jay Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific coordinator at the National Security Council, are in mature hands of China. “They all said, coexist but compete,” Sangay observed.

Sangay pointed out that most of the countries having opted for a “one-China” policy, the Tibetans had accepted autonomy or the middle path as the goal of their struggle.

“Whether it’s India or any other country in the world, let’s say we will support independence, we will gladly pursue this goal. But India and other countries have signed a one-China policy. No country in the world, whether Tibet or Xinjiang will support independence because they have accepted a one-China policy. ”

The Tibetan leader, in response to a question, made it clear that the Tibetan struggle will not deviate from non-violence.

“Look at the British Empire, where the sun would never set. But Gandhi ji by taking the path of non-violence defeated the empire. So why not Tibet? Only the strong can follow the path of no -violence. In recent years you may see in the Czech Republic the collapse of the Berlin Wall as nonviolence prevailed. If Tibet under his holiness the Dalai Lama succeeds, it will send a message across the world that the way of violence and terrorism is not the right way. ”

Sangay pointed out that the digital age has demonstrated the rise of new opportunities for non-violent struggles to succeed. “In the connected world, you have environmentalists leading a global environmental movement; a child leading a global environmental movement because we are in the connected world. The message of non-violence is growing in popularity.”

The CTA president said he had high expectations of the Modi administration, which invited the Tibetan delegation to the inauguration ceremony of the prime minister.

