Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is changing the energy map of the world

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov praised joint strategic energy projects with Turkey, saying these projects are reshaping the global energy map. He made the remark during the webinar attended by his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez. Addressing the seminar on the electricity market and the management of renewable energy sources under the conditions of liberal market relations, Shahbazov said: “Thanks to the joint efforts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the strategic energy projects show that our cooperation plays an important role in reshaping the energy map not only of the two countries but also of the world. Turkey’s achievements in the field of electricity and renewable energy market and our cooperation in this field will also contribute to the development of our energy sector on the basis of new relationships. “ The Minister informed the participants about the work carried out in Azerbaijan on the gradual transition to the liberal market model in the field of electrical engineering, the law on market principles in the field of electrical engineering and proposals on the transition to the liberal market. Noting that the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources has been defined as one of the priority directions of reforms and economic diversification, Shahbazov said that it is planned to increase the share of sources renewable energy in the country’s total installed capacity to 30% in 2030. The pilot projects linked to wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 470 MW which are being implemented in this direction were noted. In addition, the participants were informed of the steps taken to study international practice in the field of the transition to the liberal market and the integration of renewable energy sources into the electricity grid. Addressing the seminar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez stressed that the unity and brotherhood of the two countries contributes to peace and stability in the region and in the world, while that joint energy projects, including TANAP, contribute to the energy security of Turkey and Europe. In addition, he noted that thanks to TAP, the strategic importance of TANAP and Azerbaijani gas will further increase. Noting that the liberal electricity market has been applied in Turkey for years, that a well-qualified and competitive system has been developed, and progress in the field of renewable energy has been made, he underlined Turkey’s will to share its practice in this direction with Azerbaijan. A two-day seminar was organized with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency, Azerbaijani OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority, the Istanbul Stock Exchange and the Turkish Power Transmission Company. The parties exchanged views on the stages of the transition to the liberal electricity market in Turkey, the issues arising from the transition and how to resolve them, pricing, inter-entity settlement, balancing, arrangement and the management of service contracts, the support mechanism, resolution of the problems of integrating renewable energy sources into the grid and the impact of an extended use of these energy sources on the market. — Ayya ​​Lmahamad is the staff reporter for AzerNews, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz







