TNI outperforms Jokowi in public trust, number 3 in KPK

Jakarta –

The Indonesian Public Opinion and Discussion Group (KedaiKOPI) presented the publication of the results of the survey on the level of public confidence in NCP. According to the investigation, the KPK was ranked third, below TNI and the president Joko Widodo.

The executive director of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute, Kunto Adi Wibowo, explained that the first place was occupied by the TNI with an average figure of 7.04% with a level of public confidence of 88.3%. Second, there is the president with an average rate of 6.98% with a public confidence level of 83.2%. Third place NCP with an average figure of 6.9% with a level of public confidence of 85.8%.

“So it seems here that the president and the KPK are exchanging the average points or the value of the trust and the number of people who believe. If the value of the trust is greater than that of the president of the KPK, but if the number of people who believe in the KPK is more than the president. Here there are a lot more state institutions that we also measure and here the KPK is at number 3, “Kunto Adi Wibowo said in the discussion. online posted on YouTube KedaiKOPI Survey, Monday (1/25/2021).

The survey was conducted in 34 provinces from January 4 to 11, 2021. The survey method used face to face interview with strict health protocols. The survey respondents were 2,000 between the ages of 17 and 65. Margin of error in this survey – + 2.19% with a confidence level of 95%.

He said that KedaiKOPI also conducted an investigation into the performance of the KPK. He said that 85.5% of the public considered the KPK’s performance to be good and 14.5% rated it as not good.

“The reason for the poor performance of the KPK is that there is still a lot of corruption, there are still some corruptors who have not been caught. Meanwhile, the reason for the good performance of the KPK is that many Corruptors have been caught. Again, OTT is the most visible indicator to the public about the performance of the KPK, ”Kunto said.

He explained that the public judged him THE is an indicator of the success of the KPK in carrying out its functions. He explained that 85.8% of the public qualified the KPK to be successful when there were many OTTs.

“Perceptions of the success of the Corruption Eradication Commission, we ask you again what conditions lead you to judge that the KPK is successful in carrying out its functions, we make two choices. While many OTTs perceive the KPK as a success, is there no public OTT perceiving that the KPK is a success. These 85.8% consider that the KPK is successful when there is a lot of OTT. It is interesting, “says -he.

Here is a list of the 10 highest ranked public institutions with the highest level of public trust.

TNI: an average of 7.04% with a confidence level of 88.3%

President of the Republic of Indonesia: an average of 6.98% with a confidence level of 83.2%

KPK: an average of 6.90% with a confidence level of 85.8%

KPAI: mean 6.59% with a confidence level of 81.4%

Komnas HAM: an average of 6.46% with a confidence level of 78.7%

CPC: average of 6.28% with a confidence level of 74.6%

Polri: average of 6.26% with a confidence level of 71.9%

MA: mean 6.17% with a confidence level of 72.6%

MK: average 6.17% with a confidence level of 73.3%

Prosecutor: average 6.07% with a confidence level of 67.4%

(ibh / dhn)