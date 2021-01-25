What farmers refuse from BJP’s offer to suspend laws says a lot about Modis’ tactics

Welcome to The Political Fix by Rohan Venkataramakrishnan, a newsletter on Indian politics and politics. To have it in your inbox every week, register here.

The big story: Zig-zag

If history is meant not to repeat itself, but to rhyme, this one’s a bit of a slant.

As we already reminded youPrime Minister Narendra Modi began his first term in 2014 with a package of business-friendly reforms to Indian land acquisition laws that drew the ire of rural India.

Having led his Bharatiya Janata party to the first majority in Parliament in three decades, it was assumed that Modi had enough political capital to pass the new law, despite some reluctance and accusations of being a costume-boot ki sarkar. beholden to large corporations.

This assumption was wrong. After months of pressure, Modi gave in, pulling back the laws and as many have watched him move away from pro-business reforms to new welfarism to counter the narrative.

Over the past week, it emerged that the Modis government was about to do something similar. After spending much of 2020 comparing three new farm laws to an emancipation proclamation for Indian farmers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced the government was ready to suspend the laws for 12 to 18 months. and set up a committee to look into the concerns of demonstrators who have been protesting at the Delhis borders for nearly two months in the cold.

The offer, which came after the government had already promised to make a number of substantial amendments to the laws, represented a significant drop for Modi, less than two years after his re-election with a massive term.

The government had spent the previous 50 days withdrawing all his familiar weapons ignoring the protests and responding in nationalist language, labeling the protesters terrorists and anti-nationals, trying to drive a wedge between various agricultural unions and even bet on the Supreme Court to solve its problem.

The fact that Modi had to propose to suspend laws passed by parliament was not only a reflection of the failure of these tactics. They also denied BJP’s claims that the protests were limited to a small part of the farming community and should simply dissipate.

Not only have the protests lasted much longer than the government expected, but they have increased in number. Our reporters saw tractors lined up 40 kilometers outside the borders of Delhis and drew participants from far beyond. from Punjab and Haryana.

It is not good for the health of society that all unrest lasts too long, said Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Hindutva organization which is the ideological parent of the BJP. We just want the hustle and bustle to finish quickly now.

Curiously, Tomar, the Union Minister, even declared that it will be a victory for Indian democracy the day the agitation of the farmers ends.

From this perspective, the government’s legally dubious offer to suspend the laws for 18 months looks more like damage control than smart tactic. Perhaps that is why the farmers’ unions decided to say no.

People have trust issues with the government. What if they re-enforce these laws after a short stay? said Rakesh Tikait, a leader of an agricultural union and one of the spokespersons of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the grouping of protesting agricultural groups. After much deliberation, we have come to the conclusion that we will not come back until the laws are repealed. We can stay here another six months, it doesn’t matter to us.

The unions considered the offer, as it was undoubtedly a major concession by the government from what has been on the plate so far. Reports suggest that a counter-proposal to suspend laws for four or five years until the next election has been discussed, but ultimately they were all put aside, in part because he didn’t there was no clarity on how laws passed by Parliament could be put on hold for a fixed schedule.

Another leader raised the tactical question at hand: these laws will be suspended like a sword. not so easy to start another peasant movement such as this soon, so anything less than repealing these laws is acceptable to us.

And so the stalemate is still in place. The government insists that its offer to suspend the laws is final. The agricultural unions are calling for a complete repeal.

After lengthy discussions with Delhi police, groups of farmers were allowed to enter the capital in the suburbs on January 26, Republic Day, for a tractor rally demonstration which will start after the end of the speeches of the prime ministers and the annual military parade. The government had previously argued that allowing this would be a huge embarrassment for the nation. Uttar Pradesh decided it would do not supply diesel to tractors during the week.

We don’t know what happens afterwards. Protesters and the government, for the first time, have not set another date to meet. The ministers started talking about invisible forces derail the talks.

There are those who believe that maybe farmers have exaggerated their hand and they will not get anything from the government. Others expect the protests to escalate, forcing the government to offer more concessions, as it has done in the past two months.

The fact that the government even made the offer, however, leads to a few observations:

Unlike the first term, Modi did not start his legislative program in 2019 with this development policy or others. Instead, he opted for long-standing, more culturally controversial Hindutva demands to first criminalize the triple talaq, withdraw autonomy from Jammu and Kashmir, and pass discriminatory amendments to the law on citizenship with the promise of a national registry of citizens.

The suspension offer may be formally new as a tactic, but informally it has also been applied to the latest of these culturally sensitive efforts: CAA and NRC. Widespread protests against them across the country prompted Modi to falsely claim that his government had not even considered a national registry of citizens, while amendments to the citizenship law were not implemented. work although they were adopted a year ago. Indeed, for two consecutive winters, the protesters succeeded in forcing the government to suspend the legislation.

In the first term, the reason given for giving in to the land acquisition law was that the BJP was still a minority in the Rajya Sabha. The party therefore made efforts to better manage Parliament, somehow passing agricultural laws. without even counting all the votes.

Yet, as with the CAA, the party has learned that running Parliament is not about building public consensus. In fact, the conscious decision of the BJP to transform Parliament into little more than a rubber stamp pushed political protest into the streets. Political scientist Neelanjan Sircar argues that the same holds true for election financing has become so opaque and corporate that even elections are no longer sufficient sites for political contestation.

Tomar almost seemed to recognize this when he said ending the protest would be a victory for Indian democracy. As many supporters of the government’s reform agenda fear, giving in to the demands of the agricultural unions will only embolden others to take to the streets and repeat these tactics. Of course, few groups can afford agricultural unions, but reports suggest the protests have already prompted the government to be careful about its new code labout despite industry concerns.

The whole of Modis’ narrative project is based on the assumption that he alone represents the interests of the public. This is the reasoning given for flouting parliamentary procedures and why any opposition to Modi is immediately described as corrupt or anti-national. The government could not do that with the farmers. Or at least he struggled to make that image stick.

And so despite the widespread belief and not so reliable surveys saying that Modi remains extremely popular, it is the government that has had to give in to the agricultural unions so far. If he ends up overturning the laws, that will once again set the tone for the reformist character of the rest of Modis’ legislative program.

