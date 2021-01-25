PSL 2021, Pakistan vs South Africa series to be broadcast by Sony in India





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be hard pressed to find an Indian broadcaster for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). However, their search is finally over and they signed a three-year contract with the Sony Sports Network in India for the T20 league. Along with PSL 2021, the network will also broadcast Pakistan’s international home games as per the deal.

PCB signs three-year deal with Sony Sports Network in India

Sony Sports Network India has seen a big jump in its TV ratings, thanks to the recently concluded India v Australia series. In an attempt to further diversify their sports content, they have also joined the group as broadcasters for the upcoming Pakistan Super League. The next edition of the league is scheduled to start on February 20 with the Karachi Kings taking on the Quetta Gladiators. Cricket fans in India will be able to enjoy live action from the competition exclusively on Sony.

As for the international home matches, Pakistan is set to host South Africa for two test matches and three T20Is. Sony will also act as the official broadcaster of the long-awaited Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series. The Pakistan vs South Africa first test is scheduled for January 26 at the Karachi National Stadium.

PSL squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik , Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnaz Dhanth , Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Gladiators Quetta: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

