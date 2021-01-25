Boris Johnson News Live: Prime Minister urged to drop sick Brexit Festival





Today's Daily Policy Briefing Campaigners have called on Boris Johnson's government to drop the planned Brexit Festival and redirect the money to Covid recovery efforts. Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said he was sick of spending $ 120 million on cultural celebration during a public health crisis. It comes as former Prime Minister Gordon Brown warned Mr Johnson that the UK risks becoming a failed state unless the government carries out major reforms. Mr Brown urged No 10 to go further with decentralization and replace the House of Lords with a Senate of Regions. Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey gave an interview on Good Morning Britain to an abrupt end after falling out with host Piers Morgan over Covid death rates. I'm sorry Piers I'm going to go, the minister said before hanging up.

1611587356 Another UK company suspends EU orders No more Brexit woes now. Sarah Braithwaite, owner of horse feed company Forage Plus, was selling in 20 European countries before January 1. This month, its stock either failed to reach the EU or was rejected by customers for unforeseen customs invoices and taxes. It has now stopped European orders representing up to 30% of its sales and is reimbursing 40,000 customers. Braithwaite said Reuters she called on the government for help but said her business was too small to establish a presence in Europe and overcome the new hurdles. The business we have now would not bear the cost of setting all of this in place, she said. It follows reports that some companies have been asked to set up subsidiaries in the EU to avoid trade disruption. Truck volumes between Britain and the EU fell 29% in the first 20 days of the year, according to data company Sixfold. Exports down since Brexit (Reuters) Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 3:09 PM 1611586658 PM will visit Scotland this week Boris Johnson will travel to Scotland this week to advocate with Scots to reject separatism, The sun Journal reported. Perhaps a sign of desperation? The newspaper reports that he will be part of a total attempt to save the Union from the UK, adding that the Prime Minister will welcome the benefits of being in the UK. It follows another poll showing majority support for independence north of the border, and the launch of SNP plans for indyref2. Boris Johnson at No.10 (Getty Images) Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 2:57 PM 1611583085 Boycott any savage referendum, says Scottish Conservative leader Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said politicians from union support parties should boycott any savage independence referendum organized by the SNP without UK government approval. He pointed out that the 2014 vote was the gold standard of referendums, saying a Westminster Article 30 ordinance would be the only correct mechanism. Ross added: No one who believes in democracy should participate in this savage referendum which would have no real impact in terms of the outcome, would not be binding. Asked about the matter on Monday, Boris Johnson declined to say if he would mount a legal challenge if Nicola Sturgeon continued the vote. Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 1:58 PM 1611582419 UK-New Zealand trade deal in a few weeks International trade Liz Truss is launching a new round of trade talks with her New Zealand counterparts today, and officials are believed to be confident a deal can be reached before Easter. Speaking of the Rollover Agreement (another which essentially replicates the duty-free agreements the UK had with the country as part of the EU), Truss said The sun: We have made tremendous progress so far, and I look forward to taking the negotiations up a gear. Truss could be given a bigger cabinet job in the upcoming reshuffle after impressing Boris Johnson by signing a series of reappointment deals last year, according to The mail. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 1:46 PM 1611580989 1,000 single payment for those who benefit from universal credit? Downing Street did not deny reports that a one-time payment of 1,000 was seen as a one-time replacement for the increase of 20 weekly universal credits, rather than risking making it a permanent increase of 6 billion a year. Asked whether Boris Johnson supported a lump sum payment of 1,000, the spokesperson said: It is the Chancellor’s business, but again I would like to highlight the support we have given to people at low income and those who are most vulnerable in society. throughout the pandemic. What is striking is how few Tories are really worried about this, said The spectators Editor Fraser Nelson on Rising Public Debt. So many conservatives believe there is a magic money tree. Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 1:23 PM 1611579439 The virus of nationalism is becoming more and more contagious, no wonder the UK is turning into a failed state The only way to achieve what Gordon Brown calls a reformed state is to veto Scotland, Sean Ogrady valorize: Samuel osborneJanuary 25, 2021 12:57 PM 1611578416 Electric car makers need help staying competitive after Brexit UK-based automakers will not be competitive without more post-Brexit investment in the production of electric car batteries, they have been informed. Alessandro Marongiu, head of international trade policy at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said Nissan’s decision last week to shift battery production from its Leaf cars to its Sunderland plant did not ensure that measures similar will be taken. He told the EU Goods Subcommittee of the House of Lords: “We will need additional investment, for example in the production of parts incorporated into electric trains, and we will need more investment. in the “ gigafactories ” in the future if we are to remain competitive. “ Adam forrest25 January 2021 12:40 1611577206 Matt hancock, the health secretary, will host a press conference in Downing Street at 5 p.m. today, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries and Englands Public Health Susan Hopkins. Adam forrest25 January 2021 12:20 1611576391 Government reviews hotel quarantine: midday summary A busy start to the week. So what has been said so far? Boris Johnson said the government is definitely considering the possibility of travelers arriving in the UK being forced to quarantine in hotels. The prime minister also said he was considering the possibility of relaxing some measures, but refused to guarantee the return of schools before Easter. Gordon brown, former Labor prime minister, urged Johnson to go further with decentralization but said he did not believe the SNP had a democratic mandate to hold a referendum on Scottish independence. Therese Coffey, the secretary for work and pensions, said the government would soon decide to extend the 20-per-week increase in universal credit, but abruptly ended her interview with GMB after a dispute over Covid death rates. Boris Johnson visits the vaccination center on Monday (PENNSYLVANIA) Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 12:06 PM 1611573619 Campaigners call for sick Brexit festival to be dropped Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone is calling on the government to drop its 120m Brexit Festival, arguing he is sick of spending money during the pandemic. The Highland MP has launched a petition urging the government to cancel the post-EU cultural celebration and has already collected thousands of signatures. The British cultural calamity is real thanks to Brexit, but the taxpayer is asked to spit 120m for bread and circuses. He added: Frankly, I thought this Brexit festival was sick before a pandemic, but given that we have had starving children, minimum wage caregivers and millions of people out of work and without financial support, well, that is a testament to how the conservative moral compass really is. Stone and the other activists want the money redirected to a Covid-19 recovery fund. The MP called the idea of ​​the festival crazy on Twitter on Monday. Festival to celebrate post-Brexit Britain (AFP via Getty Images) Adam forrestJanuary 25, 2021 11:20 AM

