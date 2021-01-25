Catholic activist in Indonesia hit with racial slurs





An Indonesian politician has come under fire after making racist comments about a former Papuan from the country’s National Human Rights Commission. Ambroncius Nababan, who ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for a Papuan constituency in the last National Assembly elections, is accused of comparing Natalius Pigai, a Catholic, to an ape. In a Facebook post that later went viral, Nababan posted a photo of Pigai next to a gorilla with a comment criticizing rights activists’ opposition to the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine made in China. “We apologize profusely. The Sinovac vaccine is made for humans, not gorillas,” he wrote. He also posted another photo with a caption in which a gorilla tells Pigai: “Our vaccine is not Sinovac but a rabies vaccine.” The photos and comments sparked outrage on social media and a barrage of criticism against Nababan, the former chairman of a group of volunteers supporting President Joko Widodo. Stefanus Gusmaf, from the Catholic Youth Group, said racism cannot be justified under any circumstances and called for action against Nababan. “Such racism directed against Natalius Pigai is a violation of human dignity,” he told UCA News. He said comments like this further erode pluralism and democratic values ​​that prioritize unity in diversity. Pigai, who has often criticized the government, said refusing to be vaccinated was his right. He was responding to an earlier statement by Edward Hiariej, the deputy minister responsible for law and human rights, who said people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine can be punished. Filep Wamafma, a Papuan and member of the Council of Regional Representatives, said the government should act quickly against Nababan to avoid a repeat riot in Indonesia in 2019 over racial abuse against Papuan students in Surabaya. “Now is the time for the government to show that it supports all the Indonesian people and that anyone breaking the law should be dealt with immediately,” he said. Pigai said he had suffered racial abuse before and that there was hatred of ethnic Papuans among some elements in Indonesia. “It is ingrained. Papuans are seen as not having the right to speak out critically and will never be able to live comfortably in such a racist nation,” he told UCA News. “If nothing changes, instability can arise due to racial strife in Papua. I am a humanitarian with a moral obligation to remind everyone.” He said he did not intend to report Nababan to the police, but would wait for the police to act on their own. “If this nation wants to respect us, please act,” he said. Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, also criticized Nababan. “If you don’t like someone’s opinions, don’t insult them with derogatory statements or photos of animals,” he tweeted without saying if authorities would take Nababan to go after Facebook .







