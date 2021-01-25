State land reclaimed from the head of PML-N





LAHORE:

The Lahore District Administration (LDA) has reclaimed public land worth over Rs 1 billion from AMP PML-N, Saiful Maluk Khokar and his family members. This act angered the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, which condemned the operation and called it “political victimization”.

The LDA on Sunday demolished part of the Khokhar Palace in the city of Johar and buildings in its vicinity that included shops and walls of houses belonging to members of Saif’s family. The 38 kanal land recovered during the operation was valued at 1.25 billion rupees.

The LDA, with the support of city police and district administration officials, carried out the operation in which heavy machinery was used. Authorities demolished the rear entrance and part of the surrounding wall of Khokhar Palace to reclaim the state lands that the Khokhar family had added to their residence.

Saif and his brother MP Afzal Khokhar have a close relationship with Supreme PML-N Nawaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz. They are also said to be major funders of the PML-N.

Sharif phoned Afzal and Saif to condemn the operation. Sharif said they were punished for siding with him and for remaining loyal to the party, adding that he was proud of the Khokhar brothers for their unwavering support for him and his family.

He said that Khokhar Palace was like his own residence and that the government could not hide its incompetence by such acts.

Maryam Nawaz also tweeted to express her anguish. “There is a law that legalized the illegal Bani Gala palace [PM Imran Khan’s residence] and the other law is for the opposition [leaders] whereby their homes are not safe.

She wrote that the Khokhar brothers were a great asset to the party. “They faced injustices but did not give up their loyalty.”

Later, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir came to Khokhar Palace to express their solidarity with Saif.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos