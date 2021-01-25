Connect with us

Politics

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: watch Super Lig online

59 seconds ago

This article provides information on the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Ligon on Monday, January 25, 2021.

By Sam May

Posted: January 24, 2021 5:52 P.M.

Last update: January 24, 2021 9:59 PM

Turkey Super Lig Live

90 ‘

Yatabare, Mustapha
Kayode, Olarenwaju

Hajradinovic, Haris
Haspolat, Dogucan

88 ‘

Erdogan, Yusuf
Hodzic, Armin

75 ‘

Koc, Anil
Varga, Kevin

69 ‘

69 ‘

Ciftci, Ugur
Ninga, Casimir

Sadiku, Loret

67 ‘

59 ‘

Yesilyurt, Erdogan

58 ‘

Claudemir
Yalcin, Robin

46 ‘

Goiano, Marcelo
Koné, Arouna

46 ‘

Fajr, Faycal
Erdal, Ziya

Hajradinovic, Haris

24 ‘

Kara, Aytac

17 ‘

Hajradinovic, Haris

6 ft

5 ‘

Fajr, Faycal

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online here are the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live streaming via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match details

Match: Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: January 25, 2021

Kick-off time: 1:00 p.m. UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Sivasspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 16th in the league with 22 points, after playing 19 they have won six, drawn four and lost nine. The last time in the league, they lost 1-0 away to Ankaragucu.

Julian Jeanvier, Tarkan Serbest, Alan and Yasin Dulger are all excluded for injury.

Sivasspor, led by Riza Calimbay, is 13th in the table, with 24 points. Nineteen games, they won five, drew nine and lost five. In their last league game they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce.

The two last met in July 2020, in a 0-0 draw at Kasimpasa.

101 Big Goals Predicted: Kasimpasa 0 – Sivasspor 1

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream in UK & Ireland

To watch a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

The Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream is available anywhere besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US Remote Islands, US and US Virgin Islands.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live Stream America and Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to subscribe to FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor: Fitness and H2H

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Form

w

Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0

l

MKE Ankaragucu v Kasimpasa – 1: 0

l

Kasimpasa vs Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – 1: 2

l

Fenerbahce vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 0

w

Alanyaspor vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 2

Last match form, last 5 matches:

l

Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0

re

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce – 1: 1

re

Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs Sivasspor – 1: 1

w

Sivasspor v Adana Demirspor – 2: 1

w

Sivasspor v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1

Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa

25 January 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa2 – 0Sivasspor
January 21, 2021Super Lig 20/21MKE AnkaragucutenKasimpasa
January 18, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa1 – 2Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor
January 14, 2021Turkiye Kupasi 20/21FenerbahcetenKasimpasa
January 11, 2021Super Lig 20/21Alanyaspor1 – 2Kasimpasa

Last 5 matches for Sivasspor

25 January 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa2 – 0Sivasspor
January 21, 2021Super Lig 20/21Sivasspor1 – 1Fenerbahce
January 16, 2021Super Lig 20/21Istanbul Basaksehir FK1 – 1Sivasspor
January 12, 2021Turkiye Kupasi 20/21Sivasspor2 – 1Adana Demirspor
January 9, 2021Super Lig 20/21Sivasspor2 – 1Gaziantep FK

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Super League 20/21 form

KasimpasaSivasspor
20Matches played20
sevenWon matches5
198Goal attempts178
88Shoot to the net76
76Shots off goal69
89Corner kicks110
49%Medium ball possession50%
34Blocked shots33
48Data Cards40
302Free kicks268
30Off-side33
1Photos on the post5
3Shots at the bar2
18Goals on foot12
4Goals per header8
23Goals scored21
30Goals conceded25

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor statistics for most recent head-to-head matches

KasimpasaSivasspor
22Matches22
11Home matches11
11Away matches11
29Total goals29
1.32Average goals scored1.32
8Victoriesseven
sevenLosses8
sevenDrawseven

Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Sivasspor

25 January 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa2 – 0Sivasspor
July 5, 2020Super Lig 19/20Kasimpasa0 – 0Sivasspor
November 30, 2019Super Lig 19/20Sivasspor2 – 0Kasimpasa
February 2, 2019Super Lig 18/19Kasimpasa1 – 3Sivasspor
Aug 26, 2018Super Lig 18/19Sivasspor0 – 3Kasimpasa

Turkey Super Lig table update

#TeamMPWreLFAreP
1Besiktas JK20142447232444
2Galatasaray SK20123541172439
3Fenerbahce19123439231639
4Gaziantep FK209833424ten35
5Trabzonspor209652523233
6Hatayspor209562925432
sevenAlanyaspor1994630171331
8Fatih Karagumruk SK208663329430
9New Malatyaspor20seven6seven2726127
tenAntalyaspor AS206862026-626
11Goztepe SK206sevenseven2924525
12Caykur Rizespor206sevenseven2735-825
13Sivasspor195952123-224
14Istanbul Basaksehir FK206682632-624
15Club Konyaspor206592727023
16Kasimpasa196492130-922
17Kayserispor1954ten1423-919
18Genclerbirligi SK2054112040-2019
19MKE Ankaragucu1953112230-818
20Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor2045111935-1617
21Denizlispor2035121938-1914

Last update: 1 min ago

– 101 Great Goals can earn a commission from the links on this page. Our content is always original. Note that all of our evaluators are paid for their contribution to 101 major objectives. Learn more.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream faq

What time does the match start?

January 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m. UK time.

How can I stream the match live?

Watch on Bet365.

