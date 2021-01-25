Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: watch Super Lig online

This article provides information on the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Ligon on Monday, January 25, 2021.

By Sam May





90 ‘ Yatabare, Mustapha

Kayode, Olarenwaju Hajradinovic, Haris

Haspolat, Dogucan 88 ‘ Erdogan, Yusuf

Hodzic, Armin 75 ‘ Koc, Anil

Varga, Kevin 69 ‘ 69 ‘ Ciftci, Ugur

Ninga, Casimir Sadiku, Loret 67 ‘ 59 ‘ Yesilyurt, Erdogan 58 ‘ Claudemir

Yalcin, Robin 46 ‘ Goiano, Marcelo

Koné, Arouna 46 ‘ Fajr, Faycal

Erdal, Ziya Hajradinovic, Haris 24 ‘ Kara, Aytac 17 ‘ Hajradinovic, Haris 6 ft 5 ‘ Fajr, Faycal First line Taskiran, Ertugrul33 Hadergjonaj, Florent94 Brecka, Tomas25 Luckassen, Derrick32 Haddadi, Osama3 Koc, Anilseven Bistrovic, Kristijan26 Hajradinovic, Haristen Kara, Aytac35 Erdogan, Yusuf11 Thelin, Isaac92 30Same, Mamadou 87Goiano, Marcelo 4Appindangoye, Aaron 88Osmanpasa, Caner 3Ciftci, Ugur 17Yesilyurt, Erdogan 76Fajr, Faycal 6Claudemir 37Arslan, Hakan sevenGradel, Max 9Yatabare, Mustapha Substitutes Canpolat, Erdem22 Elmali, Univers Eren18 Haspolat, Dogucan34 Sadiku, Loret6 Varga, Kevin21 Yesilyurt, Hasan Emre80 Yildirim, Feyzi23 Hodzic, Armin30 Koomson, Gilbert14 Kulekci, Furkan28 35Vural, Ali Sasal 25Yildirim, Muammer 58Erdal, Ziya 77Oguz, Ahmet 5Cofie, Isaac 8Yalcin, Robin 80Kayode, Olarenwaju 2Koné, Arouna 11Jorge felix 29Ninga, Casimir

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online here are the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live streaming via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match details

Match: Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: January 25, 2021

Kick-off time: 1:00 p.m. UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Sivasspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 16th in the league with 22 points, after playing 19 they have won six, drawn four and lost nine. The last time in the league, they lost 1-0 away to Ankaragucu.

Julian Jeanvier, Tarkan Serbest, Alan and Yasin Dulger are all excluded for injury.

Sivasspor, led by Riza Calimbay, is 13th in the table, with 24 points. Nineteen games, they won five, drew nine and lost five. In their last league game they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce.

The two last met in July 2020, in a 0-0 draw at Kasimpasa.

101 Big Goals Predicted: Kasimpasa 0 – Sivasspor 1

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream in UK & Ireland

To watch a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

The Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream is available anywhere besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US Remote Islands, US and US Virgin Islands.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live Stream America and Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to subscribe to FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor: Fitness and H2H

Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Form w Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0 l MKE Ankaragucu v Kasimpasa – 1: 0 l Kasimpasa vs Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – 1: 2 l Fenerbahce vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 0 w Alanyaspor vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 2 Last match form, last 5 matches: l Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0 re Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce – 1: 1 re Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs Sivasspor – 1: 1 w Sivasspor v Adana Demirspor – 2: 1 w Sivasspor v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1 Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa 25 January 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 2 – 0 Sivasspor January 21, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 MKE Ankaragucu ten Kasimpasa January 18, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 1 – 2 Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor January 14, 2021 Turkiye Kupasi 20/21 Fenerbahce ten Kasimpasa January 11, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Alanyaspor 1 – 2 Kasimpasa Last 5 matches for Sivasspor 25 January 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 2 – 0 Sivasspor January 21, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Sivasspor 1 – 1 Fenerbahce January 16, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 1 – 1 Sivasspor January 12, 2021 Turkiye Kupasi 20/21 Sivasspor 2 – 1 Adana Demirspor January 9, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Sivasspor 2 – 1 Gaziantep FK Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Super League 20/21 form Kasimpasa Sivasspor 20 Matches played 20 seven Won matches 5 198 Goal attempts 178 88 Shoot to the net 76 76 Shots off goal 69 89 Corner kicks 110 49% Medium ball possession 50% 34 Blocked shots 33 48 Data Cards 40 302 Free kicks 268 30 Off-side 33 1 Photos on the post 5 3 Shots at the bar 2 18 Goals on foot 12 4 Goals per header 8 23 Goals scored 21 30 Goals conceded 25 Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor statistics for most recent head-to-head matches Kasimpasa Sivasspor 22 Matches 22 11 Home matches 11 11 Away matches 11 29 Total goals 29 1.32 Average goals scored 1.32 8 Victories seven seven Losses 8 seven Draw seven Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Sivasspor 25 January 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 2 – 0 Sivasspor July 5, 2020 Super Lig 19/20 Kasimpasa 0 – 0 Sivasspor November 30, 2019 Super Lig 19/20 Sivasspor 2 – 0 Kasimpasa February 2, 2019 Super Lig 18/19 Kasimpasa 1 – 3 Sivasspor Aug 26, 2018 Super Lig 18/19 Sivasspor 0 – 3 Kasimpasa

Turkey Super Lig table update

# Team MP W re L F A re P 1 Besiktas JK 20 14 2 4 47 23 24 44 2 Galatasaray SK 20 12 3 5 41 17 24 39 3 Fenerbahce 19 12 3 4 39 23 16 39 4 Gaziantep FK 20 9 8 3 34 24 ten 35 5 Trabzonspor 20 9 6 5 25 23 2 33 6 Hatayspor 20 9 5 6 29 25 4 32 seven Alanyaspor 19 9 4 6 30 17 13 31 8 Fatih Karagumruk SK 20 8 6 6 33 29 4 30 9 New Malatyaspor 20 seven 6 seven 27 26 1 27 ten Antalyaspor AS 20 6 8 6 20 26 -6 26 11 Goztepe SK 20 6 seven seven 29 24 5 25 12 Caykur Rizespor 20 6 seven seven 27 35 -8 25 13 Sivasspor 19 5 9 5 21 23 -2 24 14 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 20 6 6 8 26 32 -6 24 15 Club Konyaspor 20 6 5 9 27 27 0 23 16 Kasimpasa 19 6 4 9 21 30 -9 22 17 Kayserispor 19 5 4 ten 14 23 -9 19 18 Genclerbirligi SK 20 5 4 11 20 40 -20 19 19 MKE Ankaragucu 19 5 3 11 22 30 -8 18 20 Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 20 4 5 11 19 35 -16 17 21 Denizlispor 20 3 5 12 19 38 -19 14

Last update: 1 min ago

