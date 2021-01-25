Politics
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: watch Super Lig online
This article provides information on the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Ligon on Monday, January 25, 2021.
90 ‘
Yatabare, Mustapha
Kayode, Olarenwaju
Hajradinovic, Haris
Haspolat, Dogucan
88 ‘
Erdogan, Yusuf
Hodzic, Armin
75 ‘
Koc, Anil
Varga, Kevin
69 ‘
69 ‘
Ciftci, Ugur
Ninga, Casimir
Sadiku, Loret
67 ‘
59 ‘
Yesilyurt, Erdogan
58 ‘
Claudemir
Yalcin, Robin
46 ‘
Goiano, Marcelo
Koné, Arouna
46 ‘
Fajr, Faycal
Erdal, Ziya
Hajradinovic, Haris
24 ‘
Kara, Aytac
17 ‘
Hajradinovic, Haris
6 ft
5 ‘
Fajr, Faycal
First line
Taskiran, Ertugrul33
Hadergjonaj, Florent94
Brecka, Tomas25
Luckassen, Derrick32
Haddadi, Osama3
Koc, Anilseven
Bistrovic, Kristijan26
Hajradinovic, Haristen
Kara, Aytac35
Erdogan, Yusuf11
Thelin, Isaac92
30Same, Mamadou
87Goiano, Marcelo
4Appindangoye, Aaron
88Osmanpasa, Caner
3Ciftci, Ugur
17Yesilyurt, Erdogan
76Fajr, Faycal
6Claudemir
37Arslan, Hakan
sevenGradel, Max
9Yatabare, Mustapha
Substitutes
Canpolat, Erdem22
Elmali, Univers Eren18
Haspolat, Dogucan34
Sadiku, Loret6
Varga, Kevin21
Yesilyurt, Hasan Emre80
Yildirim, Feyzi23
Hodzic, Armin30
Koomson, Gilbert14
Kulekci, Furkan28
35Vural, Ali Sasal
25Yildirim, Muammer
58Erdal, Ziya
77Oguz, Ahmet
5Cofie, Isaac
8Yalcin, Robin
80Kayode, Olarenwaju
2Koné, Arouna
11Jorge felix
29Ninga, Casimir
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: quick links
If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online here are the live stream instruction.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live streaming via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.
Note: There are geographic restrictions on individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.
In America and Canada, you can watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match details
Match: Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor
Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.
Competition: Turkey Super Lig
Date: January 25, 2021
Kick-off time: 1:00 p.m. UK time
Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream: match preview
Kasimpasa will entertain Sivasspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.
Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 16th in the league with 22 points, after playing 19 they have won six, drawn four and lost nine. The last time in the league, they lost 1-0 away to Ankaragucu.
Julian Jeanvier, Tarkan Serbest, Alan and Yasin Dulger are all excluded for injury.
Sivasspor, led by Riza Calimbay, is 13th in the table, with 24 points. Nineteen games, they won five, drew nine and lost five. In their last league game they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce.
The two last met in July 2020, in a 0-0 draw at Kasimpasa.
101 Big Goals Predicted: Kasimpasa 0 – Sivasspor 1
How to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream in UK & Ireland
To watch a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.
Bet365 shows a Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.
The Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream is available anywhere besides Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US Remote Islands, US and US Virgin Islands.
Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor on Bet365.
NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Live Stream America and Canada
How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor in America or Canada?
The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream online via FuboTV.
Click here to subscribe to FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor.
No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.
The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live betting odds
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor: Fitness and H2H
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Form
w
Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0
l
MKE Ankaragucu v Kasimpasa – 1: 0
l
Kasimpasa vs Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – 1: 2
l
Fenerbahce vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 0
w
Alanyaspor vs. Kasimpasa – 1: 2
|Last match form, last 5 matches:
l
Kasimpasa v Sivasspor – 2: 0
re
Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce – 1: 1
re
Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs Sivasspor – 1: 1
w
Sivasspor v Adana Demirspor – 2: 1
w
Sivasspor v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1
Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa
|25 January 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|2 – 0
|Sivasspor
|January 21, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|MKE Ankaragucu
|ten
|Kasimpasa
|January 18, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|1 – 2
|Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor
|January 14, 2021
|Turkiye Kupasi 20/21
|Fenerbahce
|ten
|Kasimpasa
|January 11, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Alanyaspor
|1 – 2
|Kasimpasa
Last 5 matches for Sivasspor
|25 January 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|2 – 0
|Sivasspor
|January 21, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Sivasspor
|1 – 1
|Fenerbahce
|January 16, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Istanbul Basaksehir FK
|1 – 1
|Sivasspor
|January 12, 2021
|Turkiye Kupasi 20/21
|Sivasspor
|2 – 1
|Adana Demirspor
|January 9, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Sivasspor
|2 – 1
|Gaziantep FK
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Super League 20/21 form
|Kasimpasa
|Sivasspor
|20
|Matches played
|20
|seven
|Won matches
|5
|198
|Goal attempts
|178
|88
|Shoot to the net
|76
|76
|Shots off goal
|69
|89
|Corner kicks
|110
|49%
|Medium ball possession
|50%
|34
|Blocked shots
|33
|48
|Data Cards
|40
|302
|Free kicks
|268
|30
|Off-side
|33
|1
|Photos on the post
|5
|3
|Shots at the bar
|2
|18
|Goals on foot
|12
|4
|Goals per header
|8
|23
|Goals scored
|21
|30
|Goals conceded
|25
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor statistics for most recent head-to-head matches
|Kasimpasa
|Sivasspor
|22
|Matches
|22
|11
|Home matches
|11
|11
|Away matches
|11
|29
|Total goals
|29
|1.32
|Average goals scored
|1.32
|8
|Victories
|seven
|seven
|Losses
|8
|seven
|Draw
|seven
Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Sivasspor
|25 January 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|2 – 0
|Sivasspor
|July 5, 2020
|Super Lig 19/20
|Kasimpasa
|0 – 0
|Sivasspor
|November 30, 2019
|Super Lig 19/20
|Sivasspor
|2 – 0
|Kasimpasa
|February 2, 2019
|Super Lig 18/19
|Kasimpasa
|1 – 3
|Sivasspor
|Aug 26, 2018
|Super Lig 18/19
|Sivasspor
|0 – 3
|Kasimpasa
Turkey Super Lig table update
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|re
|L
|F
|A
|re
|P
|1
|Besiktas JK
|20
|14
|2
|4
|47
|23
|24
|44
|2
|Galatasaray SK
|20
|12
|3
|5
|41
|17
|24
|39
|3
|Fenerbahce
|19
|12
|3
|4
|39
|23
|16
|39
|4
|Gaziantep FK
|20
|9
|8
|3
|34
|24
|ten
|35
|5
|Trabzonspor
|20
|9
|6
|5
|25
|23
|2
|33
|6
|Hatayspor
|20
|9
|5
|6
|29
|25
|4
|32
|seven
|Alanyaspor
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|17
|13
|31
|8
|Fatih Karagumruk SK
|20
|8
|6
|6
|33
|29
|4
|30
|9
|New Malatyaspor
|20
|seven
|6
|seven
|27
|26
|1
|27
|ten
|Antalyaspor AS
|20
|6
|8
|6
|20
|26
|-6
|26
|11
|Goztepe SK
|20
|6
|seven
|seven
|29
|24
|5
|25
|12
|Caykur Rizespor
|20
|6
|seven
|seven
|27
|35
|-8
|25
|13
|Sivasspor
|19
|5
|9
|5
|21
|23
|-2
|24
|14
|Istanbul Basaksehir FK
|20
|6
|6
|8
|26
|32
|-6
|24
|15
|Club Konyaspor
|20
|6
|5
|9
|27
|27
|0
|23
|16
|Kasimpasa
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|30
|-9
|22
|17
|Kayserispor
|19
|5
|4
|ten
|14
|23
|-9
|19
|18
|Genclerbirligi SK
|20
|5
|4
|11
|20
|40
|-20
|19
|19
|MKE Ankaragucu
|19
|5
|3
|11
|22
|30
|-8
|18
|20
|Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|35
|-16
|17
|21
|Denizlispor
|20
|3
|5
|12
|19
|38
|-19
|14
Last update: 1 min ago
Live Soccer: Featured Matches January 25, 2020
Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor live stream faq
January 25, 2021, 1:00 p.m. UK time.
Watch on Bet365.
