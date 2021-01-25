Indonesia should harness the untapped economic potential of Sharia law: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the need for Indonesia to seize the vast potential of the sharia economy that has yet to be tapped. “The sharia economy still has enormous potential for development. The economic development of sharia is not only led by majority Muslim countries, but also by other nations, such as Japan, Thailand, Britain and also the United States, ”Jokowi noted here on Monday. Therefore, the Head of State stressed the importance for Indonesia to seize this opportunity. The head of state stressed that Indonesia should continue to encourage the acceleration of the development of the economy and finances of the national Sharia. “We must prepare to become a hub of a global sharia economy,” he said. Related News: The Crisis-Resistant Sharia Economics: Economist Jokowi believes that Indonesia still has a lot of work to do, including the need to improve the country’s Islamic economic literacy index which is still low, notably around 16.2%. “It is weak. There is still a lot of room to improve people’s understanding. There are many opportunities that still need to be leveraged,” he noted. The country is also expected to make improvements in several other areas, including the halal value chain in the real sector that supports micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the development of the creative economy, Jokowi noted. “We are strengthening the Sharia economy by building one of the largest Islamic banks in Indonesia. We have scheduled it to be completed, In Syaa Allah, in February,” he said. In addition, Indonesia is building waqf micro-banks in various locations and strengthening the infaq, almsgiving and waqf organs to support the economic empowerment of the people.

Related News: COVID-19 Could Boost Sharia Economy: Thohir

