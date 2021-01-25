Quarantine hotels to receive Boris Johnson green light for all UK arrivals

Arrivals to the UK may be forced to stay in a quarantine hotel.



Image: PA



Boris Johnson is set to present plans to force anyone entering the UK to self-isolate for ten days in “quarantine hotels”.

The new system is expected to be announced in the coming days, with ministers expected to finalize details tomorrow.

Mr Johnson had wanted to exempt UK residents and only target arrivals from countries with new strains of the virus, but it now seems likely that a tough new quarantine system, including quarantine hotels, as all arrivals will be chosen putting the 2021 summer vacation in jeopardy.

Cabinet sources told The Times that the Prime Minister is expected to approve the proposal, which is modeled on the system already in place in Australia, in the coming days to prevent the new strain from going beyond the vaccination schedule.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to support the idea, saying the economic costs of the move will be less severe than the risks of the current travel system.

The prime minister has already suggested that perhaps more should be done to “protect our borders,” saying on Friday: “We don’t want to put this (efforts to control the virus) at risk by bringing back a new variant. “

Read more: The hotel quarantine plan is to be discussed by ministers – but how would it work?

Read more: Covid-19: Sadiq Khan asks for quarantine hotels for people arriving in UK

Travelers await the results of their Covid-19 test at Heathrow Airport.



Image: PA



According to difficult plans, anyone arriving in the UK will have to self-isolate in an airport hotel for ten days upon entering the country, regardless of their country of origin.

Travelers would face additional costs on top of any travel to spend their quarantine period in a hotel guarded by security guards.

A decision is to be made by the Prime Minister at a meeting of the Covid government operations committee.

During a visit to a vaccination site at Barnet Football Club in north London on Monday morning, Boris Johnson said the government “is definitely considering” the possibility that travelers arriving in the UK will be forced to quarantine in hotels.

He said: “We have to realize that there is at least the theoretical risk of a new variant which is an anti-vaccine variant, we have to be able to keep that under control.”

Mr Johnson continued: ‘With this vaccination program we have made, I think, 6.3, 6.4 million people now in the UK as a whole.

“We are fair, just, we are on the right track to achieve our ambition to vaccinate all members of these vulnerable groups by mid-February.

“We want to make sure we protect our people, protect this country from reinfection from abroad.

“This idea of ​​looking at hotels is definitely something we are actively working on.

“We need a solution that gives us the maximum possible protection against reinfection from abroad.”

Boris Johnson has raised the possibility of quarantine hotels being introduced during a visit to a vaccination center.



Image: PA



Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey told LBC on Monday that the plans were under consideration.

“We continue to step up the various measures regarding international travel and I am aware that, as the Prime Minister has indicated, we may have to do even more.

“This political work continues to be ongoing and decisions will be made on the basis of the evidence and facts that lie ahead.

“I know the measures are still under review. Not only to scale them up, but also the criteria we are using to ease restrictions in the future.”

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested a “blanket ban” on all arrivals to the UK on Sunday.

He warned that it was “absolutely essential” that Britain be protected against the new strains of the virus.

Mr Hancock, who has been pushing for tighter travel restrictions, revealed yesterday that the 77 cases of the South African variant coronavirus detected in the UK were linked to travelers.

He also said the strains of greatest concern to him are “the ones we haven’t detected yet.”

“We have to have a precautionary principle,” Hancock said.

“We have introduced pre-departure testing … but it is absolutely essential that we protect this country from a new variant that might not be treated as well by the vaccine.

“We cannot risk the progress we have made.”

Over the weekend, images circulated on social media, including one of senior diplomat Sir Peter Westmacott, appearing to show lines of people on the border patrol with no obvious social distancing on Friday afternoon.

The scenes were described as “incredibly disturbing” by the Shadow Health Secretary.

Labor shadow secretary for health, Nick Thomas-Symonds, called on the government to “bring” the situation under control.

He said: “The indecisiveness and incompetence of the Conservatives left holes in our country’s defenses.

“There is no clear strategy in place and they go from crisis to crisis.

“The scenes at the airports are incredibly disturbing, without social distancing and clearly at risk of transmitting even more strains of this terrible virus.

“Ministers must have a grip to protect the health of our country.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are in a nationwide lockdown to protect the NHS and save lives. People should not travel unless absolutely necessary. You must have proof of a negative test and a passenger locator form completed before arriving Border forces have been stepping up enforcement and those who do not comply could be fined $ 500.

“It’s ultimately up to individual airports to ensure social distancing on the spot.”

A Heathrow spokesperson stressed that immigration halls are controlled by border force officials – who help implement new rules regarding negative Covid tests for passengers – and not by airports.

He added: “Since last May, we have clearly known that social distancing in an airport environment is not really possible.

“To put that in context, if you had a plane of, say, 300 people, you would need a queue of about 1 mile to socially move a single plane away, which is why last summer, we commissioned the face mask at the airport.