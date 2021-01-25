Taiwan has kicked out thousands of Chinese dredgers from its waters





Taiwan expelled nearly 4,000 Chinese ships illegally dredging sand from its waters in 2020, authorities said on Monday, an increase of more than six times over the previous year as Beijing sought to exert pressure on it. democratic island. China has adopted an increasingly belligerent tone towards Taiwan under President Xi Jinping – especially over the past twelve months with Beijing jets and bombers buzzing the island at record rates. But the waters surrounding Taiwan have become another hot spot. The Taiwanese coastguard told AFP on Monday that it recorded a huge spike in Chinese dredges entering its waters illegally. Until November of last year, it expelled 3,969 ships, up from 600 in 2019 and 71 in 2018. Chinese leaders regard Taiwan as their home and have vowed one day to seize it, by force if necessary. This has increased economic and diplomatic pressure since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, as she rejects the idea that the island is part of “one China.” Chinese planes made a record 380 forays into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) last year, as analysts warned tensions were at their highest since the mid-1990s . Beijing was furious at Taipei’s dramatic warming of relations with Washington under former President Donald Trump, who used the island as leverage as he feuded with China over a host of issues. After the inauguration of US President Joe Biden last week – to which the de facto Taipei ambassador was invited – Beijing sent a fleet of jets and bombers into the ADIZ on Saturday and Sunday. This sparked the Biden administration’s first statement on Taiwan, which warned that China’s “bullying attempts” against the island would not upset Washington’s “rock solid” to an ally xx xx . On the same day, a group of US aircraft carriers sailed into the South China Sea for a “freedom of navigation” exercise. – ‘Gray area’ – The story continues China has long used civilian boats – backed by the Coast Guard – to assert territorial claims in disputed waters and harass neighboring ships in what analysts have called a “gray area” tactic. In the South China Sea, fishing boats and dredges were used when Beijing took and then built military installations on atolls and islands across heavily contested waters. Taiwan’s Matsu Islands, located just 20 kilometers from the Chinese mainland, have been a frequent flashpoint for Chinese dredgers. At the end of October, more than 100 were counted on the islands for two days. The Taiwanese coast guard said it had deported more than 500 ships until November of last year, up from 91 in 2019 and none in 2018. Lii Wen, chapter director of the ruling Progressive Democratic Party on the Matsu Islands, said that China “exerts pressure with non-military means and we should react cautiously through legal institutions and forces of the order”. “Illegal dredging can pose non-traditional threats to Taiwan’s security by causing economic and environmental damage as well as civil strife,” he told AFP. The Taiwanese parliament last month passed tougher legislative amendments to impose a maximum prison term of seven years and a fine of Tw $ 100 million ($ 3.56 million) for the illegal excavation of sand and sand. gravel in coastal waters. aw / jta / jfx

