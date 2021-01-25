Jokowi appoints Hasto to lead stunt reduction acceleration program





loading…

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Hasto Wardoyo, head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN), as chief executive officer of the program to accelerate stunting reduction in Indonesia. This was revealed by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy after attending a limited cabinet meeting with President Jokowi regarding stunting. “It has been decided that the director general of this extraordinary stunting management program reports to the National Population and Family Planning Council or BKKBN,” he said on Monday (1/25/2021). Also read: 7 million babies with potential for stunting in 2024, here is the response from the head of the BKKBN Muhadjir explained that President Jokowii presented a detailed and clear map of stunting in Indonesia. This direction will serve as a basis for the team to take concrete measures so that the rate of stunting can decrease until 2024. “Likewise, the budget allocations which have been distributed among 20 ministries and institutions, he asked that ‘it is focused on several ministries that have a direct downward extension, ”he explained. Also read: Alert! The pandemic increases the rate of stunting The Accelerated Stunting Reduction Program Implementation Team, which is commissioned by BKKBN, will be supported by other relevant ministries / agencies that have arms at the regional level. “The president also demanded that the provincial regions, regencies and cities, especially those with high stunting rates, really take care to take part in managing this stunting,” Muhadjir said. Also read: Super Hero Style, PKS Frames Make Flood Victims Smile Muhadjir said that the rate of stunting in Indonesia in 2019 was 27.6% and that it is estimated that in 2020 there will be an increase due to the Corona pandemic. However, President Jokowi has given instructions that the stunting rate can drop to almost 14% by 2024. “By calculation, if we are to meet the target of 14% by 2024, we have to achieve every year to a decrease in the stunting rate of 2.7%, and that is an extraordinary goal, ”Muhadjir said. Also read: Building the largest Sharia bank, Jokowi: we are preparing ourselves as a global benchmark Achieving that, he continued, will require extraordinary work or measures to reduce this rate of stunting. The basis for reducing stunting rates lies in the family. Therefore, according to Law No. 52 of 2009, the government will strive to achieve family development which is not only to limit the birth rate, but integral development in which stunting is included. “Why this rate of stunting concerns the President, because we know that if a person, child or baby is already stunted at the age of 1000 days early in life, the development of their intelligence will only be optimal in adulthood, to become productive. age, ”Muhadjir said. Meanwhile, according to the World Bank, the labor force that was stunted during childhood has reached 54 percent. This means that up to 54% of the current workforce are stunting survivors. “And that’s why the president is paying very, very special attention to this stunting problem,” Muhadjir said. As is known, growth retardation (growth retardation in children) can occur due to malnutrition, especially in the first 1000 days of life. It is very important to pay attention to the nutrition satisfaction of pregnant women in order to prevent stunting. Fahreza Rizky (chip)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos