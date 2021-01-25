News Journal January 25-31: World leaders reflect on ‘rebuilding confidence’ in virtual Davos

Foresight News summarizes the key events that need to be in your News Journal this week

Well, listen to a number of world leaders on restoring confidence this week during dialogues at the World Economic Forum, a digital replacement for the annual Davos meeting which has been moved to Singapore in May. Highlights include: Xi Jinping, Dr Anthony Fauci, Christine Lagarde, Andrew Bailey (Monday); Ursula von der Leyen, Angela Merkel, Alok Sharma (photo), Kristalina Georgieva, Cyril Ramaphosa (Tuesday); Benjamin Netanyahu, Sadiq Khan, Moon Jae-in, Mark Carney, Bill Gates (Wednesday); Narendra Modi, King Abdullah of Jordan (Thursday); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Liz Truss and Lee Hsien Loong (Friday).

On Monday

Matthew Mason must be sentenced to Chester Crown Court after being found guilty earlier this month of the murder of Alex Rodda. Mason was found guilty of murdering the 15-year-old in December 2019 after bribing him to keep their sexual relationship from being exposed. The trial learned that Mason paid the teenager over 2,000 over a three-week period before killing him.

US President Joe Biden is entering his first full week in office. Within hours of the opening, Biden rescinded many Donald Trump signing policies, including the so-called “Muslim ban,” the construction of a border wall, the authorization of the Keystone pipeline and the withdrawal of the Paris climate agreement. This week, Biden is expected to address the issue of family separation at the border, support for underprivileged communities, and criminal justice reform.

Tuesday

Highlights of this week’s select committee calendar see Foreign Minister Dominic Raab before the International Development Committee still active on the future of UK aid, where he can expect questions about government priorities for his new 0.5% GNI spending target. Elsewhere, health and science committees are questioning NHS chief executive Simon Stevens about the NHS ‘handling of the pandemic, just days after he said hospitals were admitting a Covid-19 patient. every 30 seconds.

The IMF is releasing an update this week to its World Economic Outlook, the first in a series of major reviews of the global economy and financial systems. IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva hinted last week on the likely themes of this year’s report, citing highly uncertain global prospects and the dangers facing the poorest and most indebted countries. The economic update is followed by the Global Financial Stability Fund report and the Budget Monitor on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson reports fourth quarter results for 2020. The pharmaceutical company was recently backed by the intermediate results of its Phase I / II Covid-19 vaccine trial, which found that the single-dose vaccine safely induces an immune response. Investors will want an update on the results of Phase III, expected by the end of the month and may indicate when the which changes the game the vaccine might be available.

Wednesday

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists holds its flagship annual update of Doomsday Clock, revealing how close humanity is to annihilation. Last year the minute hand of the clock was moved Another 20 seconds ahead, so it now stands at 100 seconds at midnight, the closest to the apocalypse in 74-year clock history. But as the top three listed threats to humanity nuclear weapons, climate change and online disinformation persist, the inauguration of Bidens can justify mitigate the threat level.

Three of the world’s largest companies post results: World’s most valuable automaker Tesla, which announced today’s finances by announcing record breaking quarterly vehicle delivery numbers earlier this month; Apple, which could hit a record after a full quarter of sales for its iPhone 12 series and new Watch products; and Facebook, whose good revenue prospects may be tempered by fears of future regulatory pressures and user migration to alternative platforms.

Thursday

The Department of Transportation publishes results on public attitudes towards travel and transportation during the pandemic. With both sectors having been heavily disrupted over the past decade, expect major insights into changing views on commuting and cycling, lingering concerns about public transport safety and continuing concerns for the travel industry: intermediate results published in October found that only 11% of people would consider going on a cruise in the next eight months.

Fourth-quarter GDP, growth estimates for 2020, and weekly unemployment claims reports are released in the United States, where the economy continues to feel the severe effects of the pandemic amid some 4,000 deaths and more. 180,000 cases of coronavirus per day. Although jobless claims are expected to remain close to one million and growth is expected to contract, President Bidens’ ambitious stimulus package has analysts improving their predictions for 2021 when the impact of economic aid is finally being felt.

Friday

The Welsh government is reviewing the Wales foreclosure measures, which in force for five weeks. The lockdown was initially implemented on December 20, although hopes of a possible easing were tempered by England, Scotland, and North Ireland extend their own restrictions. A new exam is scheduled for February 19.

The Scientific Committee of the European Medicines Agency for Medicinal Products for Human Use is meeting to consider authorizing the use of the AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccine across the EU. The EMA has already approved the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna jabs, although the EU has received critical for their relatively slow deployment. If the Oxford vaccine is approved, it would add up to 400 million doses to the supply of vaccines to the blocks.

Saturday

Saturday seems calm, so far the Premier League season resumes with Chelsea in hopes of relieving the pressure on Deputy Director Frank Lampard with a victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Les Bleus have lost four of their last five Premier League games and have recorded just one league win in 2021. Their drop in form raised questions about Lampards long term future.

Sunday

A year has passed since the UK officially registered its first case of the new coronavirus when two Chinese nationals staying in a hotel in York gave the first positive tests. More than 3.5 million people in the UK were infected over the next 12 months, and the pandemic killed nearly 95,000.

