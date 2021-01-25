Jokowi urges Christians to educate the public on Covid-19 vaccination





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo invited all Christians to participate in educating the public on the Covid-19 vaccination. According to Jokowi, correct information regarding vaccination is support for Indonesia to escape the pandemic. “I invite all Christians and members of the community of churches in Indonesia ( IGP) wherever they are, the government should work together to ensure the success of this vaccination program and to help educate the public, ”Jokowi said during a speech at the full session of the Workers’ Assembly of the PGI broadcast on YouTube Yakoma PGI, Monday (1/25/2021). “In order to provide correct information, vaccination will be an important way for us to recover and come out of the pandemic,” he continued. Also Read: Jokowi: We Are Thankful Indonesia Can Control Pandemic and Economic Crisis Jokowi revealed that the government has ordered 426 million doses of the vaccine from four different companies and countries. The former governor of DKI Jakarta also said the government has prepared 30,000 vaccinators, 10,000 health centers and 3,000,000 hospitals that will support the vaccination of approximately 181.5 million Indonesians. Jokowi also stressed that the Covid-19 vaccination program is expected to be completed before the end of 2021. However, Jokowi urged the public not to leave and to underestimate the implementation of health protocols to prevent transmission of Covid-19. A series of health protocols must be implemented even if the Covid-19 vaccination has taken place. Also read: Jokowi: Rs 372.3 trillion budget ready to accelerate economic recovery “Even if the vaccination is done, health protocols should still be followed. Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, don’t be outdone, don’t be underestimated,” he said. As we know, the Covid-19 vaccination process in Indonesia has started since January 13, 2021. In this initial process, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Currently, the vaccination process has started across the country. Vaccines will be a priority for health workers as the first line in the treatment of Covid-19. Also read: Vaccination against Covid-19 begins!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos