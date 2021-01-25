Australian exports to China jumped 21% in December despite trade war

Australia’s exports to China have jumped 21% in just one month, despite the terrible trade war with its main trading partner.

In December alone, nearly $ 35 billion in Australian goods and services were sent overseas, as the Communist power bought significantly more iron ore to make steel in preparation for its Covid takeover.

China’s 80 percent tariffs on barley have also done nothing to hurt the agricultural sector, with other markets purchasing Australian grain.

Barley exports tripled last month as wheat exports hit a record high as Russia battled a drought.

The trade dispute with China has clearly failed, with Australian exports to China surging 21% in December to reach $ 13.3 billion.

China bought 38.2 percent of Australia’s overall exports, or $ 34.9 billion – which rose 16.3 percent, according to trade data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia’s monthly trade surplus also stood at $ 8.956 billion – the fourth highest on record – as the value of imports fell 9% to $ 25.971 billion.

“Metalliferous minerals and grains exports are the strongest in history, resulting in the fourth-highest goods trade surplus on record,” said Katie Hutt, head of international statistics at ABS.

China’s insatiable demand for iron ore, Western Australia’s staple used to make steel, climbed $ 2.2 billion, or 21%, in December to 12, $ 5 billion as Brazil continued to struggle against production.

Even more bizarrely, barley exports last month rose by $ 182 million, or 254%, as China in May imposed tariffs of 80% on grains in retaliation for the appeal launched in May. April by Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an investigation into the origins of Covid.

This first wave of trade intimidation sparked a complaint in December to the World Health Organization against former Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.

Saudi Arabia last month bought 42 percent of Australia’s barley exports as Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, suffered from a drought.

Australian wheat exports jumped 423 percent in December.

“December’s grain exports were the largest on record,” ABS said.

“Favorable growing conditions in Australia, coupled with less favorable conditions in other wheat growing regions such as Russia, have pushed demand for Australian wheat to record levels.

Despite the good news, Oxford Economics senior economist Sean Langcake said more Australian exports were vulnerable to more trade sanctions from China.

“Since these disputes are far from resolved, trade barriers could be in place for some time and could spread to other goods,” he said.

Oxford Economics concluded that if resource exports had a low vulnerability score, more rural exporters could be at risk if China could source them from other markets.

“ A particular export is more vulnerable if China is a relatively large market (for Australia and the world) and / or if Australia is a relatively small supplier (to China and the world), which would allow it is up to China to substitute for sourcing from elsewhere, ” said Langcake.

Morrison said on Monday he was ready to meet with President Xi Jinping to resolve the trade dispute on the condition that China does not demand concessions.

“We will remain absolutely open and available to meet, discuss any issues that have been identified,” he said.

“But these talks will not be conducted on the basis of any sort of preemptive concessions from Australia on these issues.”

Even before the Covid pandemic, China was upset by Australia over its decision in August 2018 to ban Huawei from installing 5G mobile networks.

In February 2019, Chinese customs officials delayed shipments of Australian coal to its port of Dalian to send a message.

Similar tactics were tried in 2020 with Australian coal shipments.

China has also curbed Australian exports of timber, lobster, lamb and cotton as part of its intimidation tactics despite the 2015 signing of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement eliminating tariffs and trade barriers.