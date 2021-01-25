BKPM’s great work, Pak Jokowi sets 2021 investment completion at IDR 900 trillion





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The investment target in 2021 is up from the previous year. The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) has fixed 855.8 trillion rupees as of 2020 in the amount of 817.2 trillion rupees. Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia said President Joko Widodo is setting his goals even higher. “President Joko Widodo’s order in 2021 with the job creation law completed and roadside vaccinations is enough to give the public confidence in the government. Although Bappenas is aiming for 855.8 trillion rupees, from the direction of the president, it must be 900 billion rupees, ”he said at a virtual press conference on Monday (1/25/2021). Bahlil explained that as an assistant to the head of state, he had to be loyal and obey the orders of the commanders. To pursue it, he will seek a formulation with concrete and measurable steps to achieve the objective. In addition, he will form a team and task force to establish active communication with entrepreneurs to resolve the issues they face in the midst of Covid-19. “It is not an easy job. But it must be done. Of course, if Covid-19 is resolved and we are grateful that the Omnibus law created the work of the PP [peraturan pemerintah] it can be executed, ”he explained. Based on BKPM’s records, in the first quarter of 2020, the achievement of PMA was IDR 98 trillion and IDR PMDN IDR 12.7 trillion. In the second quarter, the acquisition of PMA and PMDN decreased. 97.6 trillion foreign IDR and 94.3 trillion domestic IDR. Then the next period when the government started to reduce social restrictions, awareness increased. The PMA was higher than the PMDN, namely 106.1 trillion rupees and 102.9 trillion rupees. The last quarter of the year when the law on job creation and vaccine insurance was passed again made FDI higher than the PMDN. The amount of foreign capital was Rp111.1 trillion. And the national capital was Rp103.6 trillion. Overall, the investment target met the target. From the target change to Rp 817.2 trillion, BKPM received Rp 826.2 trillion, or 101.1%. quality content

