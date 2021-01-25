Will China’s mediation in the Rohingya repatriation talks bear fruit?

For the first time in a year, Myanmar and Bangladesh have resumed talks negotiated by China on the repatriation of the Rohingya.

In a 90-minute virtual meeting on January 19, attended by officials from Myanmar and Bangladesh as well as Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, the two sides agreed to begin the repatriation in the second quarter.

Bangladesh officials have offered to start it by March, but Myanmar said it would need more time for logistical reasons, media reported.

According to a statement by Naypyitaw, Myanmar has made all necessary arrangements for repatriation and reaffirmed its readiness to welcome IDPs verified in accordance with bilateral agreements.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said Myanmar and Bangladesh commented positively on Beijing’s constructive role in promoting repatriation, and expressed willingness to strengthen communication and consultation through bilateral and multilateral channels. .

Myanmar and China avoided the term “Rohingya” in their statements and referred to “Rakhine IDPs”.

Rohingya remains a sensitive term inside Myanmar, which qualifies them as “Bengalis”, implying that they are illegal intruders from neighboring Bangladesh.

More than 700,000 Rohingyas were forced to flee Rakhine in 2017 following a military crackdown on Myan which, according to the UN, was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

China has been trying to facilitate the repatriation of the Rohingya since 2017.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2019, Myanmar, Bangladesh and China set up a tripartite working mechanism to advance the repatriation of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

They agreed to create a joint task force responsible for the implementation of the repatriation of the Rohingya.

Two earlier attempts to repatriate the Rohingya in November 2018 and August 2019 have failed, with the Rohingya saying they will not return until their safety, security and rights are guaranteed in a conflict-torn Rakhine.

The Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh called on the Myanmars government to grant full citizenship rights and ensure their safety in Rakhine before agreeing to return.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been no high-level talks on the repatriation of the Rohingya in 2020.

Chinese officials have held meetings with leaders of the two countries, provided housing materials in Rakhine State for returnees, and made several visits to camps in Bangladesh.

But Beijing’s efforts have been in vain as not a single Rohingya has returned to Rakhine as part of the official repatriation program and the protracted crisis remains unresolved.

The diplomatic will of the Chinese mediator in resolving the Rohingya crisis departs from his official policy of non-interference in the affairs of other countries.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Myanmar in January 2020, he reaffirmed Beijing’s willingness to continue to play a mediating role in the repatriation of the Rohingya as its main objective was to advance its infrastructure projects. as part of its flagship Belt and Road initiative.

Chinese officials have said their efforts have paid off, although the Rohingya remain reluctant to return to Rakhine for security reasons.

China, Myanmar’s second-largest investor, has a good relationship with Aung San Suu Kyis’ government, while the Southeast Asian nation has a strained relationship with the West’s superhuman rights issues.

China and Russia voted against the resolution in favor of Myanmars at the 75th UN General Assembly on December 31.

Besides mediating in the repatriation of the Rohingya, China has played a larger role in the peace talks of several ethnic armed groups based along its borders.

Beijing has pushed the Myanmars government, army and armed groups to end the fighting, as stability allows its investments to continue, including strategic infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road initiative and of the China-Myanmar economic corridor.

Some observers have expressed concern that China has focused only on humanitarian needs but ignored the rights of the Rohingya.

There was no participation of Rohingya refugees in the talks last week and the lack of independent assessment has raised questions as to whether conditions on the ground are safe for voluntary return.

Amid blame games on both sides over the past three years, it remains to be seen whether China’s involvement in the refugee crisis will bear fruit.