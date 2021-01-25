World Economic Forum: Xi Jinping to Open Virtual Davos Forum as West Hit by Virus | World news





PARIS: Chinese President Xi Jinping was to open a fully virtual World Economic Forum on Monday, his country still appearing on the right track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic which continues to wreak havoc elsewhere.

Monday’s program echoes the global economic situation, with Xi headlining as European policymakers – including European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde and French and German economy ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier – discuss “Restoring Economic Growth”.

US President Joe Biden will be absent from the week-long online meeting as he tackles pressing and daunting challenges at home.

The January 2020 WEF, which took place at its usual Swiss alpine resort of Davos, saw the world’s elite barely begin to worry about a pandemic that erupted in China a month earlier.

One year later, the coronavirus is leaving a growing number of deaths, devastating economies and depriving millions of people of work.

And initial optimism about a swift and smooth rollout of the pandemic-ending vaccine has waned in the face of distribution hiccups and new virus variants.

But China and Asian countries in 2021 are making a comeback from the virus that struck them first.

In virtual format due to the pandemic, this week’s event is titled: “A Crucial Year for Restoring Confidence”.

The big European names will be German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the executive of the European Union.

Biden will not appear at Virtual Davos, which has never been on the White House calendar – even though the new administration has pledged to revive a US multilateral foreign policy after four years of Donald Trump’s America First approach .

Trump had been an exception by stopping in Davos twice, the real estate billionaire enjoying mingling with the global business elite.

Biden nevertheless sends John Kerry, the special climate envoy who will be greeted after the new Democratic president brings Washington back to the Paris climate agreement.

The presidents of China and South Korea as well as the prime ministers of India and Japan came from Asia.

Following the first virtual session, Davos will move in May to Singapore, far from the luxury Swiss ski resort where it has been held since its launch in 1971, an original idea by German professor Klaus Schwab.

The reason given for the change is health and safety, as the city-state has recorded only 29 deaths linked to Covid-19.

And a virtual forum is not particularly appealing to the well-heeled movers and shakers of the world, who enjoy closed-door gatherings in luxury hotels rather than meetings in formal settings.

But there is also an economic backdrop to the decision highlighted by French credit insurance group Euler Hermes, which said in a study this month that the “global economic center of gravity” (WECG) was shifting towards l Asia since 2002.

Setting aside 2.3% growth last year as other major economies collapsed, China is now on track to match the size of the US economy in 2030, two years earlier than this that analysts had predicted before the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 crisis could accelerate the shift in the global balance towards Asia,” Euler Hermes said.

Xi last addressed Davos in 2017, posing as the champion of free trade, much to the delight of Davos attendees who feared protectionist measures from the newly elected Trump.

Elsewhere on the agenda are workshops titled: “Stakeholder Capitalism: Building the Future” as well as “Advancing a New Social Contract” and “Resetting Consumption for a Sustainable Future”.

In a column published in mid-January, Schwab said 2021 could be a positive and historic year, 75 years after the original “Year Zero” after the devastation of World War II.

“We again have a chance to rebuild,” he said, calling for rethinking capitalism in light of a pandemic that has deepened inequalities.

He said “Covid-19 has dealt the final blow” to the post-war model where free markets and limited government have produced prosperity and progress that “are no longer sustainable, environmentally or socially.”

In a report scheduled to coincide with the start of the forum, anti-poverty group Oxfam said on Monday that inequality was rising in almost all countries at the same time, a first since the records began.

“It could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover,” Oxfam said in a study titled “The Inequality Virus”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos