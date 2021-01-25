Jokowi-Ahok’s Video Successfully Eliminating Evidence of Corruption in Transjakarta Bus Case? These are the facts





A video circulated showing flames burning several buses. This video is circulating on social networks. Bobi Pratama’s Facebook account also uploaded the 39-second video on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The account also uploads a story linking the video to former DKI Governor and Deputy Governor Jakarta Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). Here’s the full story: “* Jokowi – Ahok SUCCESSFUL suppresses evidence of their corruption in the Transjakarta bus case, because today (Friday September 27, 2019) they burned the buses *” What do you think of this article? happy





Look for: According to our investigation, the claim that the video shows Jokowi and Ahok withdrawing evidence in the Transjakarta bus corruption case is unfounded. In fact, this is old fake news circulating in the community again. We at the Medcom.id Fact Check team looked at a similar issue on November 13, 2019. This video shows the events of Primajasa Pol, Pondok Cabe, Pamulang District, South Tangerang City, September 27, 2019. There was no deliberate factor regarding the fire. The sparks were said to come from the burning garbage near the burning bus parking lot. “Quoting the Metro TV show, the fire came from sparks from the garbage fire near the bus parking lot or crime scene (TKP),” according to our report at the time. On the other hand, Transjakarta confirmed at the time that the dozens of buses that burned down did not belong to PT Transjakarta. Indeed, the bus is no longer part of the contract with PT Transjakarta. “This is no longer a Transjakarta bus, the contract started in 2007. And now it has expired because the contract term is only seven years,” said Agung Wicaksono, general manager of PT Transportation Jakarta (Transjakarta), as reported by Liputan.com, September 28, 2019. Conclusion: The claim that the video shows Jokowi and Ahok withdrawing evidence in the Transjakarta bus corruption case is unfounded. In fact, this is old fake news circulating in the community again. This information is classified as a hoax, a type of deceptive content. An error occurs when content is formed with twisted nuances to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and should be able to issue opinions as the informant wishes. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements, or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: https://m.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/akWVz9Wb-bus-transjakarta-dibakar-untuk-hilangkan-bukti-ini-kejadian-sebenarnya

